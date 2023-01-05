Global Crawler Dozers Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2022-2027 | EMR Inc.
Global Crawler Dozers Market to be Driven by Rise in Construction Activities and Agricultural Activities in the Forecast Period of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Crawler Dozers Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global crawler dozers market, assessing the market based on its segments like horsepower, application, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Historical Market Size (2021): USD 6.9 billion
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 6.20%
• Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 9.9 billion
The crawler dozers sector is expanding as a result of rising building activity worldwide brought on by rapid urbanisation and rising disposable income. The market is expanding due to the increasing use of modern crawler dozers on construction sites due to their increased performance, better worksite visibility, traction, precision, and speed, which boosts productivity and expedites task completion. Additionally, the investments made by contractors in projects requiring a lot of heavy machinery lead to an increase in the need for earth-moving construction equipment, which in turn drives the need for crawler dozers.
The usage of heavy machinery like crawler dozers in the agricultural sector is being driven by the expansion of large-scale agricultural activities, which is accelerating market expansion. Land clearing, ploughing, soil puddling, subsoil draining, direct seeding, and harvesting may all be done effectively using crawler dozers. Additionally, it aids in boosting plant intensity and lowering labour expenses, which supports the market expansion of crawler dozers.
Crawler Dozers Industry Definition and Major Segments
A bulldozer often referred to as a crawler dozer, is a large, powerful, and heavy-tracked machine fitted with cutting metal blades up front. It is used to push materials during a variety of tasks, and it has an engine that is situated up front to help. The crawler dozers frequently move on continuous tracks, which provide them outstanding mobility through rough terrain.
The market, by horsepower, is divided into:
• Less than 300 HP
• 300 - 600 HP
• More than 600 HP
Based on application, the market is segmented into:
• Mining
• Construction
• Agriculture
• Forestry
• Others
The regional markets for crawler dozers can be divided into:
• North America
• Europe
• The Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• The Middle East and Africa
Crawler Dozers Market Trends
The market for crawler dozers is being stimulated by the expanding use of these machines in a variety of industries due to their unique qualities, such as their ability to move heavy items quickly and efficiently over uneven terrain. Crawler dozer market growth is also being greatly accelerated by government spending on the provision, installation, and commissioning of crawler dozers for infrastructure projects including road construction and mining activities.
Additionally, the availability of crawler dozers on rental basis is assisting in the market's steady expansion. Throughout the forecast period, the market for crawler dozers is anticipated to grow as a result of technological developments including hydrostatic transmission systems, selective catalytic reduction, and the usage of dynamic brakes in crawler dozers.
Key Market Players
The major players in the Global Crawler Dozers Market are :
• Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH
• Komatsu Europe International N.V.
• Deere & Company
• LiuGong Dressta Machinery Sp. z o.o.
• Caterpillar Inc.
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
