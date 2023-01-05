Submit Release
Ryvu Therapeutics to Participate in The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Therapy Acceleration Program® (LLS TAP) Panel and 12th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event

/EIN News/ -- KRAKOW, Poland, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryvu Therapeutics (WSE: RVU), a clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focusing on novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology, announced that Pawel Przewiezlikowski, Chief Executive Officer of Ryvu Therapeutics, will participate in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Therapy Acceleration Program® (LLS TAP) Panel Discussion entitled “European Partners Dream Big, Make Bold Progress” on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Vatnak Vat-Ho, Chief Business Officer of Ryvu, will also participate in the 12th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event, taking place January 9-11, 2023, in San Francisco, California.

Details on the upcoming events are as follows:

  • The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Therapy Acceleration Program® (LLS TAP) Panel Discussion on “European Partners Dream Big, Make Bold Progress”

    Date and Time: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

    Participants may register at LLS TAP: European Partners Dream Big, Make Bold Progress
  • 12th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event

    Date and Time: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Beacon Grand Hotel, San Francisco, California.

    Ryvu Therapeutics will host 1×1 investor meetings during the event.

    To register visit: LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event 2023

About Ryvu Therapeutics

Ryvu Therapeutics is a clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focused on novel small-molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology. Internally discovered pipeline candidates make use of diverse therapeutic mechanisms driven by emerging knowledge of cancer biology, including small molecules directed at kinase, synthetic lethality and immuno-oncology targets.

Ryvu’s most advanced programs are RVU120 — a selective CDK8/CDK19 kinase inhibitor with potential for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors currently in phase I clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, and phase I/II for the treatment of r/r metastatic or advanced solid tumors — and SEL24 (MEN1703), a dual PIM/FLT3 kinase inhibitor licensed to the Menarini Group, currently in phase II clinical studies in acute myeloid leukemia. Ryvu Therapeutics has signed multiple partnering and licensing deals with global companies, including BioNTech, Exelixis, Galapagos, Menarini group and Merck.

The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Kraków, Poland. Ryvu is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and is a component of the sWIG80 index. For more information, please see www.ryvu.com.

For further information, please contact:

For investor inquiries:
John Fraunces
Relationship Manager
+1 917-355-2395
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com
 For corporate inquiries:
Natalia Baranowska
Ryvu Therapeutics
+48 784 069 418
natalia.baranowska@ryvu.com

Primary Logo

