Concrete Nail Guns Market to Cross US$ 1.1 Bn in revenues by the end of 2032 | Robert Bosch GmbH, DeWalt SENCO and more

Concrete Nail Gun Market Segmented By Pneumatic, Electric, Gas-powered, Powder-actuated Technology with Nail Guns, Consumables Product Type

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023

The global Concrete Nail Gun Market is currently valued at US$ 547.1 Mn. By value, a 7.2% CAGR has been predicted for the global concrete nail gun market from 2023 to 2032. Worldwide sales of concrete nail guns are expected to reach US$ 1.1 Bn by the end of 2032.

East Asia is anticipated to hold the largest market share of 23.8%. The market for concrete nail guns in Germany is anticipated to expand at 6% CAGR through 2032.

Persistence Market Research recently published a new report on the global concrete nail gun market. The report provides detailed valuation on key market dynamics, such as the drivers, trends, opportunities, and restraints, along with detailed information about the market structure. This research report presents exclusive facts & figures about how the global concrete nail gun market will grow over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

Key indicators of market background, such as value chain analysis and supply chain, compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), and year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market are explained in Persistence Market Research’s study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative development projections of the concrete nail gun market over the forecast period.

The study is relevant for stakeholders in the global concrete nail gun market, as well as manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and investors, as it can help them understand applicable strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers in market can leverage the information and statistics presented in research report.

The report includes facts & figures related to the micro- as well as macro-economic factors that are affecting the growth of the global concrete nail gun market. The study also offers actionable insights based on the future trends in the market. Furthermore, domestic players and new entrants in the market can also use the information presented in this report to make business decisions and gain momentum in the market.

Key Companies-

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• DeWalt SENCO

• Makita Corporation

• HILTI Corporation

• Milwaukee Tools

• Max Co. Ltd.

• Aerosmith Fastening

• Bostitch – Stanley Black and Decker

• Freeman – Prime Global Products Inc.

• JAACO Corporation

• Central Fastener Co. Ltd.

• Jiangsu Dongcheng M&E Tools Co. Ltd.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

• The global concrete nail gun market is predicted to expand 2X over the next ten years.

• When compared to slower procedures such as drilling and then screwing in a threaded fastener, powder-actuated instruments are widely employed. They are easier to employ in confined or challenging spaces, such as when placing steel suspension clips into a concrete ceiling above.

• R&D activities are being carried out on batteries to increase run time and run the power of cordless nail guns. Also, developing substitutes of conventional battery types will shape market progression.

• Consumers have a strong preference for cordless nail guns due to their ease of use and great efficiency when compared to other types of nailers.

• By end-use, the construction developers segment is anticipated to remain key and for more than 50% market share by value in 2022.

“The construction industry is employing automation in roofing and flooring appositeness, which is leading to the promotion of concrete nail guns across regions” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Key Questions Answered in Report

Which country is anticipated to hold a prominent market share over the forecast period?

What will be the key driving factors propelling the demand for concrete nail guns globally during the forecast period?

How current trends will affect the global concrete nail gun market?

Who are significant market participants in the market?

What are the crucial strategies of prominent players in the global concrete nail gun industry to upscale their positions in this landscape?

Research Methodology

In Persistence Market Research’s research report, exclusive research methodology is utilized to conduct comprehensive research on the development of the global concrete nail gun market, and reach conclusions on the future growth factors of the market. In this research methodology, secondary and primary research is utilized by analysts to ensure the precision and reliability of the conclusions.

Secondary resources are referred by analysts during the evaluation of the concrete nail gun market study, which comprise facts & figures from white papers, trade journals, and external and internal databases. Analysts have thoroughly interviewed several industry experts, such as sales supervisors, sales operation managers, product portfolio managers, senior managers, market intelligence managers, marketing/product managers, engineering managers, and production managers to provide insightful information.

Comprehensive information acquired from primary and secondary resources is validated from companies operating in the global concrete nail gun market, to make Persistence Market Research’s projections on the growth prospects of the market more accurate and reliable.

About the Industrial Automation at Persistence Market Research

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations - the industrial automation team at Persistence Market Research helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repository of over 500 reports on IT & Telecommunications of which 100+ reports specific for IT & Telecommunications. The team provides end-to-end research and analysis on regional trends, drivers for market growth, and research development efforts in the IT & Telecommunications industry.

