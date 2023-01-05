$6.52 Billion, GPS Anti-Jamming Market Size to Reach 6.4% CAGR by 2027 – The Insight Partners

Development of Low-Cost GPS Anti-Jamming Solutions Fuels GPS Anti-Jamming Market Growth

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GPS anti-jamming technology is used to secure GPS receivers from jamming and intrusion activities. Growing adoption of GPS anti-jamming solutions in the military and defense sector drives the global GPS anti-jamming market growth. Growing demand for unnamed airborne vehicles (UAVs) is another factor supporting the global GPS anti-jamming market growth. However, old, conventional GPS receivers are not compliant with modern enhanced technologies; thus, GPS compatibility issues might hamper the market growth in the coming years.

GPS Anti-Jamming Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – By Receiver Type (Military & Government Grade and Commercial Grade), Anti-Jamming Technique (Nulling Technique, Beam Steering Technique, and Civilian Techniques), Application (Flight Control, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Position Navigation & Timing, Targeting, and Casualty Evacuation), and End User (Military and Civilian)

Strategic Insights:

Market initiative is a key strategy adopted by the companies to expand their footprint in the world to meet the growing customer demand. The GPS anti-jamming market players are mainly focusing on the development of advanced and efficient products.

• In 2020, L3Harris Technologies would deliver airforce and army Anti-jam Modem (A3M). The modem is likely to be beneficial in tactical satellite communication operations.

• In 2020, Raytheon and L3Harris would build specialized modems that work with Protected Tactical Waveform, an anti-jamming technology for the satellite communications.

The global GPS anti-jamming market has been segmented as follows:

GPS Anti-Jamming Market – by Receiver Type

• Military & Government Grade

• Commercial Grade

GPS Anti-Jamming Market – by Anti-Jamming Technique

• Nulling Technique

• Beam Steering Technique

• Civilian Techniques

GPS Anti-Jamming Market – by Application

• Flight Control

• Surveillance and Reconnaissance

• Position Navigation and Timing

• Targeting

• Casualty Evacuation

Impact of COVID-19 on GPS Anti-Jamming Market

Presently, the US is the world’s worst affected country due to this outbreak. It is one of the largest markets for GPS anti-jamming, with the military sector being a major consumer due to stringent government/industry regulations regarding safety standards and escalating number of attacks. The ongoing slump in commercial infrastructure development activities and new defense projects across the US, Canada, and Mexico is further impacting the demand for GPS anti-jamming products in a negative manner. Hence, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and critical situation in the US is going to impact the GPS anti-jamming market growth in North America region in a negative manner for the next few quarters.

