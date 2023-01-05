$1.81 Billion, Smart Baby Monitor Market to Surge with 8% CAGR by 2028 - The Insight Partners

Continuous technological advancements are making the life of working parents more flexible and accessible.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By using smart baby monitors, parents or guardians no longer need to stay by the side of the baby or child to understand their behavior and can immediately detect and deal with abnormal situations when they occur.

The smart baby monitor is a security product used in the care and nursing of babies and young children in families or childcare institutions. Such products utilize monitoring depends on terminal provides real-time monitoring of the movements of the infant words and sends the result of the monitoring by the radio wave analog signals or digital signals to the control terminal equipment guardian hand, and reduction to the video or audio.

Global Smart Baby Monitor Market – Product Developments:

2019: Angelcare launched Baby Monitors-Only alarms which notifies when baby completely stops moving

2017: VTech Unveiled New HD Wi-Fi Cameras and Touchscreen Monitors in Award-Winning Baby Monitor Line

The smart baby monitor market is segmented based on type, sales channel, application, and geography. The smart baby monitor market, based on type, is segmented into video and audio. Based on sales channel, the market is segmented into online and offline. Based on application, the market is segmented into home/family, hospitals, and daycare. The smart baby monitor market, by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).

Regional Overview:

North America led the market in 2020 as the region is characterized by the presence of well-developed countries such as Canada and the US, which favors the adoption and application of new technologies. Also, the presence of several market players further explains the increased penetration in this region. Positive outlook toward the increasing number of working parents is another driving factor for the market in the region.

Europe held the second-largest share of the global market in 2020. The growth of the market in Europe is attributed to its favorable government policies and positive outlook toward the adoption of new technology. Furthermore, the presence of large number of day-care centers and corporate childcare centers in Europe has paved the way for the smart baby monitor market to flourish in Europe. The third highest revenue generated region is APAC.

APAC includes various developing economies such as China, South Korea, India, and several South-eastern countries, along with developed economies such as Japan and Australia. Moreover, continuous rise in population and increase in income levels of the middle- and upper-class populations are the significant factors contributing to the baby monitor market growth in APAC. Meanwhile, government initiatives across Asia Pacific toward the development of smart cities in India, China, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore is another factor expected to create enormous opportunities for the smart baby monitor market players. The Middle East & Africa is anticipated to experience growth in smart baby monitor market with the highest CAGR, owing to government initiatives toward adoption of digital technologies.

Smart baby monitors are widely used in the European and American markets and become an important auxiliary tool for home care and baby monitoring in families. In regions such as Europe and North America, where the economy and technology are more advanced, the penetration rate of infant monitoring devices is relatively high. However, due to economic and technological constraints in the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East and Africa, South America and Central America, the current market penetration rate is relatively low. There is a lot of room for future development. In the next few years, regions such as China, Japan, Yemen, Kuwait, Brazil, and Mexico may drive the rapid growth of the global baby monitoring device industry.

Continuous rise in population and increase in income levels of the middle- and upper-class populations are the significant factors contributing to the baby monitor market growth in APAC. Increasing number of working women, mainly in the developing countries in the region, and mounting potential of smart baby monitor manufacturers, indulged in offering a wide variety of products to meet the increasing consumer demands, also support the market growth in this region. Use of baby monitors allows working parents to keep a track of their babies and caretakers. The increasing number of nuclear families, working parents, and single parents across the region are among the prime conditions compelling manufacturers to develop advanced baby monitoring systems to address parents’ concerns regarding baby care and safety during their absence.

