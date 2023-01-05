Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the implantable drug delivery devices market. As per TBRC’s implantable drug delivery devices market forecast, the global implantable drug delivery devices market grew from $18.35 billion in 2022 to $19.58 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.

The rise in the incidence of target diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and other chronic diseases is expected to drive the implantable drug delivery devices market. North America is expected to hold the largest implantable drug delivery devices market share. Major players in the implantable drug delivery devices market include Allergan Inc., Bayer HealthCare, Medtronic Inc., Nucletron, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories.

Companies and researchers are focusing on developing 3D implantable drug delivery devices. 3D printed titanium transcutaneous ports are implanted behind the patient's ear, allowing healthcare professionals to access the catheters. For instance, in February 2020, Renishaw and Herantis Pharma announced the award-winning device, which received positive results in phase 2 trials, that consists of up to four catheters implanted in the relevant brain areas. Researchers at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology have introduced a miniaturized drug delivery system suitable for in-vivo biomedical applications. The system consists of an electrolytic pump, which operates a micro bellows membrane as an actuator for delivery through microneedles. A two-photon 3D printing technique was used to make a reservoir equipped with a microneedle.

Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market Segments

• By Product: Contraceptive Implants, Spinal Implants, Brachytherapy Seeds, Drug-Eluting Stents, Bio-absorbable Stents, Intraocular Stents, Infusion

Pumps, Other Applications

• By Technology: Diffusion, Osmotic, Magnetic, Other Technologies

• By Application: Contraception, Ophthalmology, Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global implantable drug delivery devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe,

Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

