Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market Size, and Shares are Likely to Grow at a CAGR Value of 6.1% By 2028

The global solution styrene butadiene rubber (S-SBR) market size was worth USD 3,528.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 5,033.5 million by 2028

Demand for S-SBR (Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber) should be driven by expanding application prospects in tire manufacturing due to enhanced processability, great wear & grip, & good fuel efficiency
— Zion Market Research
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyzes the global solution styrene butadiene rubber (S-SBR) market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the solution styrene butadiene rubber (S-SBR) market. Demand for the global solution styrene butadiene rubber (S-SBR) market is anticipated to be driven throughout the projection period by S-expanding SBR's use in tire and footwear applications. With the expanding demand in the tire manufacturing business, the market is anticipated to experience considerable expansion. The global solution styrene butadiene rubber (S-SBR) market is segregated based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into butadiene raw material and styrene raw material. In 2021, the styrene raw material segment dominated the market. Based on application, the market is divided into tires, footwear, polymer modification, and adhesives and sealants. The tires application category dominated the market in 2021. Key players in the global solution styrene butadiene rubber (S-SBR) market include Bridgestone Corporation, Michelin, Lanxess, Goodyear Tire and Rubber, SIBUR Holding JSC, Taiwan Synthetic Rubber, JSR, Sumitomo Chemicals, Tianjin Lugang Petroleum and Rubber, LG Chemicals, Asahi Kasei, Dynasol Elastomers, Styron (Trinseo), China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Sinopec, and Versalis.

The global solution styrene butadiene rubber (S-SBR) market size was worth USD 3,528.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 5,033.5 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.1 percent over the forecast period.

Global Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market Overview

The substance known as Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR) is made from styrene and butadiene. Solution high-performance tires typically employ styrene butadiene rubber (S-SBR) because it improves certain compound characteristics, including rolling resistance and filler dispersion. There are about 200 different types of synthetic rubber available, with SBR accounting for a major portion of the market and being the most widely used type.

The other artificial rubbers that are frequently used include, among others, polybutadiene rubber (BR), acrylonitrile butadiene rubber (NBR), and ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM). SBR differs from natural rubber in that it is less elastic and has improved abrasion resistance, excellent electrical insulation, and greater aging resistance. The inclusion of components like carbon black during the vulcanization process with sulfur increases the mechanical qualities of SBR. Rubber is vulcanized to increase its strength.

Manufacturers are replacing emulsion styrene butadiene rubber (E-SBR) with S-SBR because it improves wet tire grip, reduces rolling resistance of automobiles, and increases fuel efficiency. Growing tire exports and rising high-performance tire demand from the importing nations are anticipated to be the main factors propelling the market's expansion during the projection period. The solution styrene butadiene rubber market expansion is anticipated to be significantly constrained by the volatile raw material prices.

Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market: Geographical Analysis

The global solution styrene butadiene rubber (S-SBR) market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific region had the largest market, with a share of 39.3% of the global market for solution styrene butadiene rubber in 2021. The demand for S-SBR in growing economies like China, India, and Japan is largely responsible for Asia Pacific's regional leadership.

Sales of solution styrene butadiene rubber are anticipated to be significantly influenced by the region's rapid industrialization and thriving car manufacturing industry. Increased building spending and rising auto sales could spur the regional economy. Solution styrene butadiene rubber demand in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to be led by China, followed by Japan and India, which are also anticipated to present new chances for market players in the future.

The S-SBR market in North America, led by the United States, could expand dramatically. Greater demand for synthetic rubber from the automotive industry for tire manufacture and expanding application possibilities in the packaging, adhesives, and construction industries might fuel regional growth. With the presence of numerous worldwide brand manufacturers, the footwear industry is expected to experience positive growth.

The North American region's most lucrative market, as well as one of the most important markets worldwide, is the United States. In the next years, it is anticipated that the popularity of electric vehicles will increase overall vehicle sales in the U.S. This will then increase demand for tires, which will increase sales of solution styrene butadiene rubber.

Recent Development:

In November 2021, Asahi Kasei, a Japanese multinational chemical company, said it would begin making butadiene using sustainable methods such as plastic waste and biomass. It was reported that the factory of Asahi Kasei in Singapore would provide Shell Eastern Petroleum with this environmentally friendly butadiene.

