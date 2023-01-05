Peripheral Vascular Devices Market is estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 6.6% to reach US$ 8.9 Bn by the end of 2032
Market Study on Peripheral Vascular Devices: Stents Lead Revenue Generation with Over Three-fourths Market Share
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global peripheral vascular devices market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to an increasing number of patients with peripheral arterial diseases and growing awareness about early diagnosis and treatment of such diseases. Peripheral vascular devices are used to diagnose and treat conditions such as peripheral artery disease (PAD), deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and varicose veins. These devices are used to restore blood flow to the limbs and prevent amputations.
Worldwide revenue from the peripheral vascular devices market was US$ 4.5 Bn in 2021, with the global market estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 6.6% to reach US$ 8.9 Bn by the end of 2032.
As studied by Persistence Market Research, peripheral vascular stents are expected to account for a market value of US$ 6.6 Bn by 2032. Overall, peripheral vascular device sales accounted for 43.4% revenue share of the global stents market in 2021.
The market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into angioplasty balloons, stents, catheters, thrombectomy devices, and others. Angioplasty balloons are expected to dominate the market due to their wide use in the treatment of PAD. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Hospitals are expected to dominate the market due to the availability of advanced medical facilities and trained personnel.
Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the market due to the presence of a large number of players in the region and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to an increasing number of patients with PAD and DVT and the availability of untapped opportunities in the region.
Key players operating in the global peripheral vascular devices market include Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, and Terumo Corporation. These companies are focusing on the development of innovative products to expand their customer base and maintain their market position.
Overall, the global peripheral vascular devices market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing prevalence of peripheral arterial diseases and the growing awareness about early diagnosis and treatment of such diseases.
Peripheral Vascular Devices Industry Research Segmentation
By Product:
Peripheral Vascular Stents
Self-Expanding Stents
Balloon Expanding Stents
Covered Stents
Drug Eluting Stents
Drug Eluting Balloons
Peripheral Vascular Bioresorbable Scaffolds
By Indication:
Target Artery Instability (TAI)
Access Artery Injury (AAI)
Peripheral Arterial Disease
Arteriovenous Fistulas
Peripheral Aneurysms
Others
By Artery Type:
Carotid Artery
Fem-Pop Artery
Iliac Artery
Infrapop Artery
By End User:
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers/Outpatients
Cardiac Catheterization Labs
