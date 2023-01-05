Peripheral Vascular Devices Market is estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 6.6% to reach US$ 8.9 Bn by the end of 2032

Market Study on Peripheral Vascular Devices: Stents Lead Revenue Generation with Over Three-fourths Market Share

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global peripheral vascular devices market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to an increasing number of patients with peripheral arterial diseases and growing awareness about early diagnosis and treatment of such diseases. Peripheral vascular devices are used to diagnose and treat conditions such as peripheral artery disease (PAD), deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and varicose veins. These devices are used to restore blood flow to the limbs and prevent amputations.

Worldwide revenue from the peripheral vascular devices market was US$ 4.5 Bn in 2021, with the global market estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 6.6% to reach US$ 8.9 Bn by the end of 2032.

As studied by Persistence Market Research, peripheral vascular stents are expected to account for a market value of US$ 6.6 Bn by 2032. Overall, peripheral vascular device sales accounted for 43.4% revenue share of the global stents market in 2021.

Request For Free Sample Report of “Peripheral Vascular Devices Market”@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33159

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into angioplasty balloons, stents, catheters, thrombectomy devices, and others. Angioplasty balloons are expected to dominate the market due to their wide use in the treatment of PAD. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Hospitals are expected to dominate the market due to the availability of advanced medical facilities and trained personnel.

Companies

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation (Endovastec™)

Medtronic Plc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

L. Gore & Associates Inc.

Getinge AB

Terumo Corp

Kyoto Medical Planning Co Ltd

iVascular S.L.U

AMG International GmbH

ENDOCOR GmbH

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Nano Therapeutics Pvt Ltd

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

REVA Medical

Buy Full Report Now and Get Up to 20% Discount @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33159

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the market due to the presence of a large number of players in the region and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate due to an increasing number of patients with PAD and DVT and the availability of untapped opportunities in the region.

Key players operating in the global peripheral vascular devices market include Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, and Terumo Corporation. These companies are focusing on the development of innovative products to expand their customer base and maintain their market position.

Overall, the global peripheral vascular devices market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing prevalence of peripheral arterial diseases and the growing awareness about early diagnosis and treatment of such diseases.

Request Customization @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33159

Peripheral Vascular Devices Industry Research Segmentation

By Product:

Peripheral Vascular Stents

Self-Expanding Stents

Balloon Expanding Stents

Covered Stents

Drug Eluting Stents

Drug Eluting Balloons

Peripheral Vascular Bioresorbable Scaffolds

By Indication:

Target Artery Instability (TAI)

Access Artery Injury (AAI)

Peripheral Arterial Disease

Arteriovenous Fistulas

Peripheral Aneurysms

Others

By Artery Type:

Carotid Artery

Fem-Pop Artery

Iliac Artery

Infrapop Artery

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers/Outpatients

Cardiac Catheterization Labs

For More Premium Insights, Check out the Link:

Wound Antiseptics Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wound-antiseptics-market-projected-to-expand-at-a-steady-3-5-cagr-by-2022-2032--persistence-market-research-301547779.html

Primary Hepatocytes Market - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/primary-hepatocytes-market.asp

Medical Marijuana Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-marijuana-market-is-anticipated-to-surge-to-us-76-5-bn-by-2031--301488389.html

Wearable Injectors Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wearable-injectors-market-expanding-at-a-cagr-of-around-11-8-over-the-forecast-period-2021-2031---persistence-market-research-301477856.html

Hearing Aids Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hearing-aids-market-reach-a-valuation-of-us-12-9-bn-by-the-end-of-2031-pmr-301471375.html

About Us

Persistence Market Research is a U.S.-based full-service market intelligence firm specializing in syndicated research, custom research, and consulting services. Persistence Market Research boasts market research expertise across the Healthcare, Chemicals and Materials, Technology and Media, Energy and Mining, Food and Beverages, Semiconductor and Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Shipping and Transportation industries. The company draws from its multi-disciplinary capabilities and high-pedigree team of analysts to share data that precisely corresponds to clients’ business needs.

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

Japan

Persistence Market Research

1-2-1 Kinshi Arca Central Building 14/F Tokyo, 130-0013 Japan

Call 0800-222-1088

United States

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com