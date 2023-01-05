Cranial Implants Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 993.25 Million
• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 7%
• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 1490.60 Million
Injuries, infections, and tumor invasions can all result in cranial anomalies. These can also happen following a decompressive craniectomy if the autogenous bone cannot be replaced due to a cerebral infarction or hemorrhage. Reconstruction of cranial deformities is necessary to protect the brain and restore normal cerebral hemodynamics. The major purpose of cranial implants in the treatment of cranial problems is to safeguard the brain or to improve cranial aesthetics.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Cranial implants are required to restore the shape of the skull, protect intracranial tissues, and normalize the cerebral haemodynamic system.
Based on product, the market covers:
• Customised Cranial Implants
• Non-Customised Cranial Implants
Based on material, the market is segmented into:
• Polymer
• Ceramic
• Metal
Based on end use, the market is categorised into:
• Hospitals
• Neurosurgery Specialty Centres
• Others
The major regional markets include:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The cranial implants market is developing due to an increase in the elderly population, an increase in the number of trauma cases, and increased research and development efforts. The growing awareness of public health has resulted in more efficient and quick medical treatments, which has boosted the market for cranial implants.
The growing number of technological advancements, which are fueling the demand for efficient and effective cranial implantation, is expected to give the major players in the cranial implants market a significant growth potential.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH), Stryker Corporation, Kelyniam Global Inc, Medartis AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, DePuy Synthes, KLS Martin Group, Xilloc Medical B.V, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
