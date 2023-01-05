Strategic Partnership: Haelixa, Argor-Heraeus Latin America, and Codelco unveil commitment to trace mined metals
To participate in these trials is of great value since this technology implies the possibility of strengthening the monitoring of our supply chain and providing maximum guarantees to the market.”ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haelixa, the Swiss traceability company, Argor-Heraeus Latin America, the leading international gold refiners and bar manufacturers, and Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (Codelco), the world’s largest copper producer, have unveiled their plan to continue working together to trace metals. The partnership, driven by the foresight of Argor-Heraeus Latin America, started when they were looking to mark gold at the source.
Haelixa created a unique DNA marker for Codelco to apply to their 99.99% gold bars on-site. Once at the refinery, the bars are tested to verify their provenance by detecting the unique DNA. The detection method is based on PCR and produces a reliable forensic result.
The marker itself is invisible and does not alter the product’s appearance or properties. The marker is applied as a fine spray that evaporates quickly leaving it attached to the surface of the raw gold where it stays detectable for years.
Many players are needed when wanting to ensure transparency in the supply chain. The solution addresses the increasing demand for reliable traceability data from the mines. Since the concept was created, Haelixa has passionately pursued industries where clarity in the supply chain is needed. The partnership is driving change in the gold industry and has already seen tremendous positive feedback from customers.
The CEO of Argor-Heraeus Latin America, Max Oemick, is enthusiastic about their commitment to improving transparency, stating: “Everyone in this industry needs to adopt traceability solutions, it’s important for our supply chain and our customers. We aspire to be leaders and set the standard for the future, and for other precious metals.”
Over the last few years, there have been continued advances in the mining community. The sustainability goals of Codelco include a need for supply chain transparency. Companies dealing with metals and minerals are plagued with criticism. Using Haelixa allows them to identify and mitigate supply chain risks.
Argor-Heraeus Latin America, is committed to sustainable, traceable, and safe management of precious metal. They provide worldwide distribution in banking, jewelry, and technology markets. After proving a success in gold, there is an opening to expand beyond and into other metals.
“To be recognized as a company with high standards of transparency, probity and ethics in all our processes and relationships is a priority for Codelco,” said George Howard, Sales Vice-President of Precious Metals. Adding, “We are glad to participate in these trials of great value for us since this technology implies the possibility of strengthening the monitoring of our supply chain and providing maximum guarantees to the market.”
Michela Puddu, CEO and co-founder at Haelixa, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership by saying, “Traceability from the place of origin to the refinery is essential for provenance in mining. In an industry that is undergoing regulatory changes, we can guarantee forensic proof along the supply chain. We are excited to see work with Argor-Heraeus Latin America and Codelco to begin marking metals other than gold.”
As the relationship continues, this will improve supply chain efficiency and create sustainable options in mining and refining.
About Haelixa
Haelixa pioneers the development and commercialization of physical product traceability solutions to ensure full end-to-end supply-chain consumer good traceability, with a focus on sustainably manufactured products, such as organic or recycled textiles. Based on DNA markers, the Haelixa technology is physically applied to the material and stays linked to it, providing a traceable physical fingerprint from producer to retail.
About Argor-Heraeus Latin America
Argor-Heraeus Latin America, a chemical, precious metals, state-of-the-art technology and R&D company, of Chilean-Swiss origin, partners of Argor-Heraeus SA of the Heraeus group, one of the largest and most respected companies in Europe and the world when it comes to precious metals and state-of-the-art production.
About Codelco
Codelco is the main copper producer in the world. The Corporation also controls around 10% of the world reserves of this metal. The Name Codelco represents the Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile, an autonomous company owned by the Chilean State whose main business is the exploration, development and exploitation of copper mineral resources and by-products, their processing to refined copper and its commercialization.
