Global Cell Expansion Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 14.8% By 2028
Global Cell Expansion Market is expected to generate around USD 35004.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of around 14.8% between 2022 and 2028”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cell expansion market size was worth around USD 15292.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 35004.9 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14.8 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the cell expansion market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the cell expansion market.
Cell expansion is a major area of research in the healthcare infrastructure and is an emerging basis of multiple cell-related research and treatments. Increasing focus on healthcare has spawned a new demand for novel treatments and the cell expansion market is anticipated to be majorly driven by this trend through the forecast period.
Cell expansion research activities are expected to be boosted over the forecast period owing to rising investments from government organizations and private organizations as well. The rising popularity of cellular therapies is expected to further bolster the demand for cell expansion through 2028.
Increasing focus on healthcare, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, growing demand for personalized medicine, and increasing popularity of cellular therapies are some major trends that will drive the cell expansion market growth through the forecast period.
Cell expansion research is majorly carried out on animals or humans and this creates an ethical conundrum that will create an adverse effect on cell expansion market growth and have a hampering effect on the overall growth trend. Cell expansion companies are striving to find an alternative research approach and are looking to overcome this barrier and move towards delivering effective novel solutions for cellular therapies that are gaining popularity.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the cell expansion market but also increased the research scope for cell therapies as they were crucial in combating coronavirus infections and played a key role in research for the virus that plagued the world. Lockdown restrictions created shortages in supply chains and hence hampered research activity in multiple regions across the world.
Stem cell research and regenerative medicine which have gained massive popularity over the recent years have crucial applications of cell expansion and cell research and will propel the cell expansion market potential in the post-pandemic era. The increasing focus on healthcare and the emerging popularity of cell therapies in developing economies such as India and China are also expected to boost cell expansion market growth through 2028.
The global cell expansion market is segregated based on product, end-user, application, and region.
Based on End users, the market is divided into research institutes, consumables, instruments, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, consumables, instruments, others, consumables, and instruments.
The biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to hold a nearly 50% market share over the forecast period.
These institutions are majorly responsible for cell research and are expected to further boost cell expansion market demand through the forecast period.
North America region is expected to hold a dominant outlook in the global cell expansion industry landscape and will majorly be driven by rising research on cell expansion and cell therapy in this region through 2028. The presence of key cell expansion companies in this region will also favor cell expansion market growth over the forecast period. The rising geriatric population, increasing popularity of cellular therapies, and growing prevalence of chronic diseases are some other factors that will be governing the cell expansion market growth over the forecast. The United States is anticipated to be the most prominent market in this region owing to increasing healthcare expenditure and rising research activities.
Key players functioning in the global cell expansion market include
Becton
Dickinson and Company
Corning Incorporated
Eppendorf
Sartorius AG
Merck KGaA
Lonza Group AG
PromoCell GmbH
Danaher Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific
HiMedia Laboratories.
Browse the full “Cell Expansion Market By Product (Consumables, Instruments), By End User (Research Institutes, Consumables, Instruments, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Consumables, Instruments, Others, Consumables, Instruments), By Application (Stem Cell Technology, Cancer Research, Drug Screening and Development, Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine, Others), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cell-expansion-market
Recent developments:
In March 2022, Catamaran Bio Inc. a leading biotech organization specializing in cell therapies for cancer announced the extension of its research as it partnered with Branden Moriarity, PhD, of the University of Minnesota to further advance their research with functional attributes
The global cell expansion market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Consumables
Instruments
By End-user
Research Institutes
Consumables
Instruments
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Consumables
Instruments
Others
Consumables
Instruments
By Application
Stem Cell Technology
Cancer Research
Drug Screening and Development
Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
