Global Transportation Management Systems Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 17.8% By 2028
Global Transportation Management Systems Market
Transportation Management Systems Market Size, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Segmentations, Applications, Challenges, Opportunities, Drivers, Trends by 2028
Global Transportation Management Systems Market to Index Outstanding Growth of USD 21811.9 Million by 2028, Size, Share, Upcoming Trends, Opportunities, and Growth Prospectus”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global transportation management systems market size was worth around USD 8162.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 21811.9 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17.8 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the transportation management systems market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the transportation management systems market.
— Zion Market Research
Transportation Management Systems are crucial for companies to efficiently manage their operational functionality for transportation fleets, carriers, effective shipment tracking, route optimization, and other factors. The rising proliferation of technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, machine vision, big data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), etc., has also boosted the transportation management systems market potential.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/transportation-management-system-market
Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:
Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.
The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package
About 227+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)
Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request
Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022
Includes Tables and figures have been updated
The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
Zion Market Research Methodology
Transportation management systems market growth will be driven by factors such as the establishment of smart cities, rapid digitization, high technological penetration, presence of internet infrastructure, rising investments from governments, increasing demand for sustainability, etc. over the forecast period.
High costs associated with the deployment and adoption of transportation management systems are expected to restrain the transportation management systems market potential on a global scale. Large enterprises with high investment capacity are expected to be major users for transportation management systems over the forecast period. These high costs are expected to restrain adoption in SMEs through 2028.
Increasing concerns about data privacy in these systems is also anticipated to restrain market potential to a certain extent. Increasing cybercrime is also expected to further have a constraining effect on the adoption of transportation management systems through the forecast period.
Browse the full “Transportation management systems Market By Component (Solution, Planning and Execution, Order Management, Audit, Payment and Claims, Reporting and Analytics, Routing and Tracking Services, consulting, Integration and Implementation, Support and Maintenance), By Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Maritime), By Application (Retail, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Government, Others* (include construction and agriculture)), By Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs) and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/transportation-management-system-market
The pandemic of 2020 led to the imposition of lockdowns across the world and saw the world with minimal transportation activity in order to curb the spread of coronavirus infections on and subdue the pandemic situation. This led to a major negative growth trend for the transportation management systems market in 2020. The market is expected to make an exceptional recovery in the post-pandemic era owing to high transportation activity and rising technological proliferation
The global transportation management systems market is segregated based on component, transportation mode, deployment type, end-user industry, organization size, application, and region.
Based on components, the transportation management systems market is segmented into solution, planning, and execution, order management, audit, payment and claims, reporting and analytics, routing and tracking services, consulting, integration and implementation, support, and maintenance.
The consulting sub-segment is anticipated to have a major dominant outlook over the forecast period owing to the rising complexity of transportation management systems that makes it essential to have a consulting service to effectively understand and manage transportation management systems for utmost productivity
North America holds a major market share and is projected to be the dominant region through the forecast period. The transportation management systems market growth in this region will majorly be driven by the presence of key transportation management systems companies and rapid technological advancements. The presence of a highly lucrative business landscape with a high spending capacity is expected to majorly boost transportation management systems demand in this region through 2028. The economies of the United States and Canada are anticipated to boost the transportation management systems market potential in this region.
Browse Press Release - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-transportation-management-systems-market
Key players functioning in the global transportation management systems market include
Oracle (US)
SAP (US)
Manhattan Associates (US)
C.H. Robinson (US)
Trimble (US)
Blujay Solutions (US)
MercuryGate International (US)
Blue Yonder (US)
Transplace (US)
Descartes Systems Group (Canada)
E2open (US)
Alpega Group (Belgium)
3Gtms (US)
3T Logistics & Technology Group (UK)
Globaltranz (US)
InMotion Global (US)
vTradEx (China)
MP Objects (US)
Logistically (US)
One Network Enterprises (US)
Elemica (US)
Tailwind Transportation Software (Canada)
IntelliTrans (US)
Allotrac (Australia), Revenova (US)
Fretron (India)
Ratelinx (US)
Tracx Systems (Canada)
WiseTech Global (Australia)
Princeton TMX (US)
CTSI Global (US)
Generix Group (France)
Unifaun (Sweden)
Supplystack (Belgium)
Efreightsolutions (US)
Ultraship TMS (US)
Infor (US).
Recent developments:
In February 2020, Huawei announced the launch of its new UPS power module and will be facilitating data center utilization that could be useful for increasing data storage demand from high throughput transportation management systems.
The global transportation management systems market is segmented as follows:
By Component
Solution
Planning and Execution
Order Management
Audit, Payment, and Claims
Reporting and Analytics
Routing and Tracking
Services
consulting
Integration and Implementation
Support and Maintenance
By Transportation mode
Roadways
Railways
Airways
Maritime
By Deployment Type
On-premises
Cloud
By organization size
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
By Verticals
Retail
Healthcare and Pharmaceutical
Manufacturing
Transportation and Logistics
Energy and Utilities
Government
Others* (include construction and agriculture)
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Inquire More About this Report Purchasing @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/transportation-management-system-market
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Which key factors will influence transportation management systems market growth over 2022-2028?
What will be the value of the transportation management systems market during 2022-2028?
Which region will contribute notably towards the transportation management systems market value?
Which are the major players leveraging the transportation management systems market growth?
Why Choose Zion Market Research?
Serving domestic and international clients 24/7
Prompt and efficient customer service
Data collected from reliable primary and secondary sources
Highly trained and experienced team of research analysts
Seamless delivery of tailor-made market research reports
Also, Read Our Top Selling Reports:
https://www.einpresswire.com/article/609467271/global-smart-water-management-system-market-size-is-likely-to-grow-at-a-cagr-value-of-around-9-7-by-2028-zmr
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/606229179/global-gps-anti-jamming-market-size-to-reach-to-usd-7-12-billion-by-2028-cagr-of-7-6-zmr-report
Virtual Data Room Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/virtual-data-room-market
Gaming Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/gaming-market
Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Service Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/non-destructive-testing-service-market
Mobile Payment Transaction Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/mobile-payment-transaction-market
HVAC Air Quality Monitoring Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/hvac-air-quality-monitoring-market
Spatial Computing Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/spatial-computing-market
Data Center UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/data-center-ups-uninterruptible-power-supply-market
Global Online Grocery Market - https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/global-online-grocery-market-size-share-growth-outlook-maria-howard/
Global Virtual Reality Market - https://www.linkedin.com/m/pulse/global-virtual-reality-market-size-share-growth-outlook-maria-howard
Global Data Center Security Market - https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/global-data-center-security-market-likely-grow-cagr-value-howard/
Kavita More
Zion Market Research
+1 855-465-4651
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other