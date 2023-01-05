Global Home Health Hub Market Size Is Likely to Grow at A CAGR Value of Around 28.70% By 2028 - Zion Market Research
The global home health hub market size was worth around USD 217.40 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 987.9 million by 2028
The increased usage of smartphones around the world, a rise in the number of lifestyle-related and chronic diseases, and an increase in the senior population are driving the home health hub market.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report analyzes the global home health hub market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the home health hub market. The global home health hub market is segregated based on product monitoring type, end-users, product, and region. Based on product monitoring type, the market is divided into low-acuity, moderate-acuity, and high-acuity patient. Among these, the high equity segment dominated the market in 2021. Based on end-user, the market is classified into homecare agencies, hospitals, nursing homes & assisted living facilities, and healthcare payers. Over the forecast period, the home care agencies market is expected to develop at the fastest rate. Based on product & services, the market is classified into standalone, smartphone-based hubs, and services. The smartphones-based hubs segment dominated the market in 2021. Key players functioning in the global home health hub market include Qualcomm , Honeywell , Vivify , Lamprey Networks , AMC Health , health Lab , IDEAL LIFE , HI care , Med , and Nook .
The global home health hub market size was worth around USD 217.40 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 987.9 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 28.70 percent over the forecast period.
Global Home Health Hub Market Overview
The market for home health technology will include a larger share of the global home health hub industry. These gadgets and software programs employ Bluetooth communication to gather and examine data from a variety of home health monitoring systems, including connected blood pressure monitors, stand-alone fitness bands, linked scales, and sleep monitors. The capacity of the health hubs to transfer data to the cloud or an electronic health records system aids in analyzing the gathered data even for future applications. The increasing use of smartphones around the world, as well as the rising amount of life of luxury and infectious illnesses, are likely to have a substantial impact on the consumption of home health hubs over the projection period. The technology facilitates electronic health records, remote patient monitoring, telehealth, and virtual healthcare delivery. Wireless connectivity is used by the software and hardware in the home health hub to aggregate data from various sources, including wearables, independent health & wellness devices, and home monitoring equipment.
The use of home care hubs is becoming more popular among consumers. The global home health hub market is predicted to develop due to a rise in the number of chronic diseases and an increase in the elderly population. Furthermore, the growing demand to cut healthcare expenses and the expanding use of phones are factors driving the growth of this market. The limited bandwidth in several developing or rising countries, as well as the epidemic of Covid-19, have placed a significant load on the healthcare sector, resulting in a variety of market issues.
Home Health Hub Market: Geographical Analysis
The global home health hub market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific grew at the highest rate in the market in 2021. Increased trends in health and wellness, as well as the growing trend of digitization & smart homes, are some of the factors responsible for the growth of this region's home health hub market. The healthcare industry in these countries still follows a traditional paradigm of healthcare delivery; however, this is increasingly changing as health awareness grows, demand for better healthcare services grows, and smartphone usage grows. As telehealth becomes more widespread in these countries' healthcare infrastructures, the demand for better remote health monitoring technology is likely to skyrocket. The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period. The changing consumption patterns, increased chronic disease instances, and high healthcare spending are all driving the home health hub market's growth.
Recent developments:
In September 2020, Sensate Cybersecurity Solutions launched a cyber-security program for critical access and rural hospitals. This program provides rural hospitals with an integrated security platform to the hospitals in the rural regions, which covers servers, networks, medical devices, and related devices.
March 2022, VEON Ltd. a global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces that it's Banglalink mobile operator in Bangladesh has launched Health Hub, the country's first integrated digital health platform.
Global Home Health Hub Market: Growth Drivers
Rising smartphone and e-gadget penetration are likely to pave the way for global market growth.
People's increased internet and smartphone penetration have aided the expansion of the global home health hub market. The widespread availability of smartphones in the house and improved internet connectivity drive the global demand for home health hubs. New electronic and telecommunications research & development is also boosting the functionality of home health hub systems, thereby driving market growth.
Global Home Health Hub Market: Opportunities
The rising aging population brings up several growth opportunities.
With an aging population, the market for home health hub has increased in various countries. Wireless carriers focus on addressing the complete breadth to provide the greatest solutions to the senior population. Individualized disease management programs are designed to meet physical demands specific to Alzheimer's disease and dementia (Memory Care Specialty Programmed) and problems associated with cardiac illnesses, focusing on pain control and life quality (Cardiac Specialty Program).
