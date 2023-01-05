Global Smart Packaging Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 5.3% By 2028 - Zion Market Research

Global Smart Packaging Market

Global Smart Packaging Market

Global Smart Packaging Market Size

Global Smart Packaging Market Size

Global Smart Packaging Market will value to USD 31056.7 Million by 2030 & it will grow at a CAGR of 5.3 % till 2028 : Zion Market Research

Global Smart Packaging Market Augmented to Reach USD 31056.7 million Forecast by 2028, Size, Share, Demand, Opportunities, Trends and Revenue Growth Outlook”
— Zion Market Research
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart packaging market Size was worth around USD 22781.7 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 31056.7 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.3 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the digital remittance market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the digital remittance market.

Smart packaging is anticipated to see a major increase in popularity over the coming years as technological proliferation in the packaging industry increases substantially. As smart packaging features gain traction among consumers there is expected to be a hike in demand through 2028.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/smart-packaging-market

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.
The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package
About 227+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)
Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request
Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022
Includes Tables and figures have been updated
The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
Zion Market Research Methodology

Smart packaging is a result of rising consumer awareness about the composition of products and increased demand for packaged goods. Smart packaging utilizes technology and sensors to keep the product fresh and also allows manufacturers and consumers to track the product while in transit for delivery.

Changing lifestyle trends of the general population is expected to be a major factor propelling smart packaging market growth through 2028. Growing sales via online channels and e-commerce are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the smart packaging market growth over the forecast period.

However, the high costs of smart packaging are anticipated to act as a major restraining factor for the smart packaging market potential through 2028. Smart packaging companies are expected to invest in the research and development of more affordable smart packaging solutions to boost their revenue potential over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions is anticipated to be a major challenge for smart packaging companies over the forecast period. The use of sensors and other technological components makes it hard for smart packaging to be completely sustainable and strict mandates against non-recyclable packaging across the world will prove to be a challenge to overcome in the long run.

Browse Press Release - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-smart-packaging-market

The pandemic of 2020 brought along multiple restrictions and created an adverse situation for multiple markets. Smart packaging market growth was also negatively impacted in this pandemic owing to restricted manufacturing and production activities. Downtime of multiple factories resulted in huge losses for multiple smart packaging companies and they struggled to keep their business afloat in these times.

However, this trend is expected to change as vaccination drives the pace up and lockdown restrictions are lifted to ensure the world returns to a normal situation. Increasing e-commerce activity and rising consumer awareness of fresh food are expected to be major trends for the smart packaging market in the post-pandemic era.

The global smart packaging market is segregated based on type, material, end-user, and region. Based on end users, the global market is distinguished into food & beverage, personal care, automotive, healthcare, and others. The food & beverage segment is projected to have a bright outlook owing to the rise in demand for fresh and healthy packaged food across the world. The use of smart packaging in healthcare and personal care industry verticals is also anticipated to see an increase over the forecast period.

Led by consumer-intensive markets of China and India, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a dominant share over the forecast period in the global smart packaging industry landscape. Rapid urbanization, changing consumer preferences, increasing demand for fresh packaged foods, the presence of key smart packaging manufacturers, and changing lifestyle trends are major factors guiding the smart packaging market growth in this region. Europe is also anticipated to emerge as a highly lucrative region for the smart packaging market.

Browse the full “Smart Packaging Market By Type (Active Packaging, Intelligent Packaging, Modified Atmosphere Packaging), By Material (Solid, Liquid), By End-user (Food & beverage, Personal care, Automotive, Healthcare, Others), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/smart-packaging-market

Key players functioning in the global smart packaging market include

3M
Avery Dennison Corporation
Ball Corporation
BASF SE
Crown
International Paper
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company
Stora Enso
Sysco Corporation
Zebra Technologies Corp. (Temptime Corporation).

Recent developments:

In November 2021, Tetra Pak a world-renowned name in the global packaging industry announced the launch of its universal connected experience for smart packaging. This solution is developed in collaboration with Appetite Creative. Currently, this is only available to brands in Southern Europe but is expected to be rolled out for more regions and countries over the coming years.

The global smart packaging market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Active Packaging
Intelligent Packaging
Modified Atmosphere Packaging

By Material

Solid
Liquid

By End User

Food & beverage
Personal care
Automotive
Healthcare
Others

Inquire More About this Report Purchasing @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/smart-packaging-market

By Region

North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Which key factors will influence smart packaging market growth over 2022-2028?
What will be the value of the smart packaging market during 2022-2028?
Which region will contribute notably towards the smart packaging market value?
Which are the major players leveraging the smart packaging market growth?

What’s included In the Report?

Top Market Players with Sales, Revenue, and Business Strategies Analysis
Market Growth Drivers and Restraints
Market Opportunities & Challenges
Research Methodology
Analysis of the market from various perspectives

Also, Read Our Top Selling Reports:

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/609639185/global-dairy-products-packaging-market-is-likely-to-grow-at-a-cagr-value-of-around-4-3-by-2028-zion-market-research

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/606229179/global-gps-anti-jamming-market-size-to-reach-to-usd-7-12-billion-by-2028-cagr-of-7-6-zmr-report

Case Packers Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/case-packers-market

Bottle Blowing Machine Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/bottle-blowing-machine-market

Merchandising Units Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/merchandising-units-market

Bag-On-Valve Technology Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/bag-on-valve-technology-market

Multi-Layer Blown Films Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/multi-layer-blown-films-market

Packaging Testing Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/packaging-testing-market

Shoe Packaging Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/shoe-packaging-market

Global E-Paper Display Market - https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/global-e-paper-display-market-share-size-analysis-demand-maria-howard/

Global Luxury Apparels Market - https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/global-luxury-apparels-market-likely-grow-industry-cagr-maria-howard

Kavita More
Zion Market Research
+1 855-465-4651
Kavita.m@marketresearchstore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Global Smart Packaging Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 5.3% By 2028 - Zion Market Research

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Kavita More
Zion Market Research
+1 855-465-4651 Kavita.m@marketresearchstore.com
Company/Organization
Zion Market Research
244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202
New York, New York, 10001
United States
+1 855-465-4651
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Zion Market Research

More From This Author
Herbal Medicine Market Size- Shares Analysis, Trends, Opportunities, Global Business Expansion Model, and Forecast 2028
Global Garlic Extract Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 3.4% By 2028
At 6.5% CAGR, Global Styrenic Polymers Market Size & Share will Hit Growth of USD 4,646.6 million at CAGR 6.5 % by 2028
View All Stories From This Author