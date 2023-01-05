Global Smart Packaging Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 5.3% By 2028 - Zion Market Research
Global Smart Packaging Market will value to USD 31056.7 Million by 2030 & it will grow at a CAGR of 5.3 % till 2028 : Zion Market Research
Global Smart Packaging Market Augmented to Reach USD 31056.7 million Forecast by 2028, Size, Share, Demand, Opportunities, Trends and Revenue Growth Outlook”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart packaging market Size was worth around USD 22781.7 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 31056.7 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.3 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the digital remittance market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the digital remittance market.
— Zion Market Research
Smart packaging is anticipated to see a major increase in popularity over the coming years as technological proliferation in the packaging industry increases substantially. As smart packaging features gain traction among consumers there is expected to be a hike in demand through 2028.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/smart-packaging-market
Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:
Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.
The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package
About 227+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)
Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request
Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022
Includes Tables and figures have been updated
The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
Zion Market Research Methodology
Smart packaging is a result of rising consumer awareness about the composition of products and increased demand for packaged goods. Smart packaging utilizes technology and sensors to keep the product fresh and also allows manufacturers and consumers to track the product while in transit for delivery.
Changing lifestyle trends of the general population is expected to be a major factor propelling smart packaging market growth through 2028. Growing sales via online channels and e-commerce are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the smart packaging market growth over the forecast period.
However, the high costs of smart packaging are anticipated to act as a major restraining factor for the smart packaging market potential through 2028. Smart packaging companies are expected to invest in the research and development of more affordable smart packaging solutions to boost their revenue potential over the forecast period.
Increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions is anticipated to be a major challenge for smart packaging companies over the forecast period. The use of sensors and other technological components makes it hard for smart packaging to be completely sustainable and strict mandates against non-recyclable packaging across the world will prove to be a challenge to overcome in the long run.
Browse Press Release - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-smart-packaging-market
The pandemic of 2020 brought along multiple restrictions and created an adverse situation for multiple markets. Smart packaging market growth was also negatively impacted in this pandemic owing to restricted manufacturing and production activities. Downtime of multiple factories resulted in huge losses for multiple smart packaging companies and they struggled to keep their business afloat in these times.
However, this trend is expected to change as vaccination drives the pace up and lockdown restrictions are lifted to ensure the world returns to a normal situation. Increasing e-commerce activity and rising consumer awareness of fresh food are expected to be major trends for the smart packaging market in the post-pandemic era.
The global smart packaging market is segregated based on type, material, end-user, and region. Based on end users, the global market is distinguished into food & beverage, personal care, automotive, healthcare, and others. The food & beverage segment is projected to have a bright outlook owing to the rise in demand for fresh and healthy packaged food across the world. The use of smart packaging in healthcare and personal care industry verticals is also anticipated to see an increase over the forecast period.
Led by consumer-intensive markets of China and India, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a dominant share over the forecast period in the global smart packaging industry landscape. Rapid urbanization, changing consumer preferences, increasing demand for fresh packaged foods, the presence of key smart packaging manufacturers, and changing lifestyle trends are major factors guiding the smart packaging market growth in this region. Europe is also anticipated to emerge as a highly lucrative region for the smart packaging market.
Browse the full “Smart Packaging Market By Type (Active Packaging, Intelligent Packaging, Modified Atmosphere Packaging), By Material (Solid, Liquid), By End-user (Food & beverage, Personal care, Automotive, Healthcare, Others), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/smart-packaging-market
Key players functioning in the global smart packaging market include
3M
Avery Dennison Corporation
Ball Corporation
BASF SE
Crown
International Paper
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company
Stora Enso
Sysco Corporation
Zebra Technologies Corp. (Temptime Corporation).
Recent developments:
In November 2021, Tetra Pak a world-renowned name in the global packaging industry announced the launch of its universal connected experience for smart packaging. This solution is developed in collaboration with Appetite Creative. Currently, this is only available to brands in Southern Europe but is expected to be rolled out for more regions and countries over the coming years.
The global smart packaging market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Active Packaging
Intelligent Packaging
Modified Atmosphere Packaging
By Material
Solid
Liquid
By End User
Food & beverage
Personal care
Automotive
Healthcare
Others
Inquire More About this Report Purchasing @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/smart-packaging-market
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Which key factors will influence smart packaging market growth over 2022-2028?
What will be the value of the smart packaging market during 2022-2028?
Which region will contribute notably towards the smart packaging market value?
Which are the major players leveraging the smart packaging market growth?
What’s included In the Report?
Top Market Players with Sales, Revenue, and Business Strategies Analysis
Market Growth Drivers and Restraints
Market Opportunities & Challenges
Research Methodology
Analysis of the market from various perspectives
Also, Read Our Top Selling Reports:
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/609639185/global-dairy-products-packaging-market-is-likely-to-grow-at-a-cagr-value-of-around-4-3-by-2028-zion-market-research
https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/606229179/global-gps-anti-jamming-market-size-to-reach-to-usd-7-12-billion-by-2028-cagr-of-7-6-zmr-report
Case Packers Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/case-packers-market
Bottle Blowing Machine Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/bottle-blowing-machine-market
Merchandising Units Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/merchandising-units-market
Bag-On-Valve Technology Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/bag-on-valve-technology-market
Multi-Layer Blown Films Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/multi-layer-blown-films-market
Packaging Testing Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/packaging-testing-market
Shoe Packaging Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/shoe-packaging-market
Global E-Paper Display Market - https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/global-e-paper-display-market-share-size-analysis-demand-maria-howard/
Global Luxury Apparels Market - https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/global-luxury-apparels-market-likely-grow-industry-cagr-maria-howard
Kavita More
Zion Market Research
+1 855-465-4651
Kavita.m@marketresearchstore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other