Oat Milk Market Share, Size, Price, Demand, Growth, Analysis, Research, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Oat Milk Market To Be Driven By Factors Such As Rising Population With Lactose Intolerance In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Oat Milk Market Share, Size, Trend, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global oat milk market, assessing the market based on its segments like source, flavour, packaging, distribution channel and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/oat-milk-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 408.8 million
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 877.7 million
Factors driving the worldwide oat milk business include an increase in the number of people with lactose intolerance and a shift in customer tastes toward immunity-boosting goods. Furthermore, the coronavirus outbreak has hastened the already-shifting preferences for immunity-inducing products, resulting in oat milk’s market expansion. Customers are progressively switching to nutrition-dense substitutes and low-calorie diets, which is motivating industry participants to find new solutions. The oat milk sector is gaining traction as a result of the rising demand for such products. Furthermore, rising consumer knowledge of the dietary benefits of oat milk, which has a high level of calcium and Vitamin B12, is boosting oat milk’s market growth.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Oat milk is a lactose-free, plant-based beverage with high iron, potassium, protein, calcium, and vitamin D content that is often used as a dairy milk substitute in tea, smoothies, coffee, and other health drinks.
Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/oat-milk-market
The oat milk industry is segmented on the basis of source into:
Organic
Conventional
The market, on the basis of flavour, is divided into:
Plain
Flavoured
By packaging form, the market is segregated into:
Carton
Bottle
Based on distribution channel, the industry is categorised into:
Supermarket and Hypermarket
Convenience Stores
Online
Others
The EMR report looks into the regional markets of oat milk like:
North America
Europe
the Asia Pacific
Latin America
the Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Growth in customer desire for flavour is driving the market for oat drinks. As a result, fresh and flavorful oat beverage products are becoming increasingly popular. This is intended to contribute to the growth of the oat milk business and the development of customer loyalty. As a result of these activities, a range of oat beverage options has been introduced. For example, due to its froth-forming qualities, the Barista version of oat beverages is gaining favour in the coffee business.
Customers can pick between sweetened and unsweetened oat drinks, depending on whether they have a sweet tooth or not. Oat drinks are frequently innovated and introduced in a range of flavours. Vanilla, blueberry, and chocolate are three new flavours that have recently been introduced. This is predicted to help increase sales and, as a result, market growth.
As veganism grows in popularity around the world, the industry is projected to grow even more. Vegans avoid dairy products since they are cruel to animals, so they look for alternatives on the market. Because it has a rich, neutral flavour and has a low environmental impact, oat milk is a superb dairy milk substitute. The aforementioned reasons are projected to promote market growth throughout the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Califia Farms, LLC, Oatly AB, Danone SA, and Earth’s Own Food Company Inc. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:
United States Compounding Pharmacies Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/united-states-compounding-pharmacies-markets-increasing-focus-on-providing-unique-and-efficient-treatment-formulations-for-various-diseases-in-the-forecast-period-of-2021-2026-2023-01-03?mod=search_headline
IR LED Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-ir-led-market-to-be-driven-by-the-automotive-sector-in-the-forecast-period-of-2021-2026-2023-01-03?mod=search_headline
Quantum Computing Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-quantum-computing-market-size-to-be-driven-by-growing-end-use-sectors-in-the-forecast-period-of-2021-2026-2023-01-03?mod=search_headline
Bone Growth Stimulators Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-bone-growth-stimulators-market-size-share-price-trends-growth-analysis-key-players-outlook-report-forecast-2021-2026-2023-01-03?mod=search_headline
High Performance Wheels Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-high-performance-wheels-market-size-share-price-trends-growth-analysis-key-players-outlook-report-forecast-2021-2026-2023-01-03?mod=search_headline
Dried Fruits Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-dried-fruits-market-to-be-driven-by-healthy-consumer-habits-in-the-forecast-period-of-2022-2027-2023-01-03?mod=search_headline
Apheresis Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-apheresis-market-size-share-price-trends-growth-analysis-key-players-outlook-report-forecast-2021-2026-2023-01-04?mod=search_headline
Catalyst Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-catalyst-market-to-be-driven-by-the-increasing-demand-for-environmental-catalysts-in-the-forecast-period-of-2021-2026-2023-01-04?mod=search_headline
OLED Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-oled-market-to-be-driven-by-the-escalating-demand-for-amoled-smartphones-and-wearable-technologies-in-the-forecast-period-of-2021-2026-2023-01-04?mod=search_headline
India Diapers Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/india-diapers-market-to-be-driven-by-the-increasing-birth-rate-in-the-forecast-period-of-2022-2027-2023-01-04?mod=search_headline
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Eliana Grace
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other