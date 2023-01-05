Oat Milk Market Share, Size, Price, Demand, Growth, Analysis, Research, Report, Forecast 2021-2026

Oat Milk Market

Global Oat Milk Market To Be Driven By Factors Such As Rising Population With Lactose Intolerance In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Oat Milk Market Share, Size, Trend, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global oat milk market, assessing the market based on its segments like source, flavour, packaging, distribution channel and major regions.

The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/oat-milk-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 408.8 million
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 877.7 million

Factors driving the worldwide oat milk business include an increase in the number of people with lactose intolerance and a shift in customer tastes toward immunity-boosting goods. Furthermore, the coronavirus outbreak has hastened the already-shifting preferences for immunity-inducing products, resulting in oat milk’s market expansion. Customers are progressively switching to nutrition-dense substitutes and low-calorie diets, which is motivating industry participants to find new solutions. The oat milk sector is gaining traction as a result of the rising demand for such products. Furthermore, rising consumer knowledge of the dietary benefits of oat milk, which has a high level of calcium and Vitamin B12, is boosting oat milk’s market growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Oat milk is a lactose-free, plant-based beverage with high iron, potassium, protein, calcium, and vitamin D content that is often used as a dairy milk substitute in tea, smoothies, coffee, and other health drinks.

Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/oat-milk-market

The oat milk industry is segmented on the basis of source into:

Organic
Conventional

The market, on the basis of flavour, is divided into:

Plain
Flavoured

By packaging form, the market is segregated into:

Carton
Bottle

Based on distribution channel, the industry is categorised into:

Supermarket and Hypermarket
Convenience Stores
Online
Others

The EMR report looks into the regional markets of oat milk like:

North America
Europe
the Asia Pacific
Latin America
the Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Growth in customer desire for flavour is driving the market for oat drinks. As a result, fresh and flavorful oat beverage products are becoming increasingly popular. This is intended to contribute to the growth of the oat milk business and the development of customer loyalty. As a result of these activities, a range of oat beverage options has been introduced. For example, due to its froth-forming qualities, the Barista version of oat beverages is gaining favour in the coffee business.

Customers can pick between sweetened and unsweetened oat drinks, depending on whether they have a sweet tooth or not. Oat drinks are frequently innovated and introduced in a range of flavours. Vanilla, blueberry, and chocolate are three new flavours that have recently been introduced. This is predicted to help increase sales and, as a result, market growth.

As veganism grows in popularity around the world, the industry is projected to grow even more. Vegans avoid dairy products since they are cruel to animals, so they look for alternatives on the market. Because it has a rich, neutral flavour and has a low environmental impact, oat milk is a superb dairy milk substitute. The aforementioned reasons are projected to promote market growth throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Califia Farms, LLC, Oatly AB, Danone SA, and Earth’s Own Food Company Inc. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

United States Compounding Pharmacies Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/united-states-compounding-pharmacies-markets-increasing-focus-on-providing-unique-and-efficient-treatment-formulations-for-various-diseases-in-the-forecast-period-of-2021-2026-2023-01-03?mod=search_headline

IR LED Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-ir-led-market-to-be-driven-by-the-automotive-sector-in-the-forecast-period-of-2021-2026-2023-01-03?mod=search_headline

Quantum Computing Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-quantum-computing-market-size-to-be-driven-by-growing-end-use-sectors-in-the-forecast-period-of-2021-2026-2023-01-03?mod=search_headline

Bone Growth Stimulators Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-bone-growth-stimulators-market-size-share-price-trends-growth-analysis-key-players-outlook-report-forecast-2021-2026-2023-01-03?mod=search_headline

High Performance Wheels Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-high-performance-wheels-market-size-share-price-trends-growth-analysis-key-players-outlook-report-forecast-2021-2026-2023-01-03?mod=search_headline

Dried Fruits Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-dried-fruits-market-to-be-driven-by-healthy-consumer-habits-in-the-forecast-period-of-2022-2027-2023-01-03?mod=search_headline

Apheresis Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-apheresis-market-size-share-price-trends-growth-analysis-key-players-outlook-report-forecast-2021-2026-2023-01-04?mod=search_headline

Catalyst Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-catalyst-market-to-be-driven-by-the-increasing-demand-for-environmental-catalysts-in-the-forecast-period-of-2021-2026-2023-01-04?mod=search_headline

OLED Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-oled-market-to-be-driven-by-the-escalating-demand-for-amoled-smartphones-and-wearable-technologies-in-the-forecast-period-of-2021-2026-2023-01-04?mod=search_headline

India Diapers Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/india-diapers-market-to-be-driven-by-the-increasing-birth-rate-in-the-forecast-period-of-2022-2027-2023-01-04?mod=search_headline

About Us:

Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.

EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.

Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.

Eliana Grace
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Oat Milk Market Share, Size, Price, Demand, Growth, Analysis, Research, Report, Forecast 2021-2026

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Eliana Grace
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
Company/Organization
Expert Market Research
30 North Gould Street
Sheridan, Wyoming, 82801
United States
+1 415-325-5166
Visit Newsroom
About

Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.

More From This Author
Carbon Footprint Management Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast
Global Crawler Dozers Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2022-2027 | EMR Inc.
Global Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
View All Stories From This Author