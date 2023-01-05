Global Dairy Products Packaging Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 4.3% By 2028 - Zion Market Research
Global Dairy Products Packaging Market Size, Share, Research Report Future Trends, Past, Present Data and Analysis 2022-2028
Global Dairy Products Packaging Market Size, Industry Share, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2028”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dairy products packaging market size was worth around USD 29.7 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 38.23 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.3 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the dairy products packaging market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the digital remittance market.
The dairy products packaging market is expected to see steady growth over the forecast period and is expected to see high demand for milk packaging on a global scale. Dairy packaging is essential for dairy products as these products are prone to contamination and are at risk of going bad so the demand for good and effective packaging solutions is high.
The rising population across the world has majorly influenced the demand for dairy products and this is projected to propel the growth of the dairy products packaging marketplace. Increasing consumption of dairy products is expected to be further bolstered by rising health and fitness awareness among the general population across the world. Increasing awareness of the protein-rich nature of dairy products is expected to favor dairy product packaging market growth as it promotes the consumption of dairy products on a global scale.
Dairy products packaging companies will be faced with the challenges of eliminating the use of plastic in their packaging arsenal and this is expected to hamper dairy products packaging market growth through 2028.
Moreover, the environmental hazards associated with the use of plastic dairy products packaging is expected to have a restraining effect on the global dairy products packaging market. Implementation of strict mandates against the use of plastic in packaging products is expected to hinder the dairy products packaging market growth unless the dairy products packaging companies find sustainable alternatives to meet the sustainability norms set by governments across the world.
Multiple restrictions were put in place across the world and created an adverse situation for multiple markets. Smart packaging market growth was also negatively impacted in this pandemic owing to restricted manufacturing activity, disrupted supply chains, drop in demand, etc. The global dairy products packaging market experienced a major slump in 2020 owing to adverse market conditions due to lockdown restrictions across multiple countries.
However, as lockdown restrictions are lifted the dairy products packaging market is expected to make a steady recovery through 2028. The dairy products packaging market is expected to make a steady recovery in the post-pandemic era and see an increase in demand by the end of the forecast period as consumption of dairy products increases.
The global dairy products packaging market is segregated based on raw material, application, product, and region. Based on application, the global market is distinguished into milk, cheese, yogurt, and others. The milk segment is expected to hold a dominant stance in the global dairy products packaging market landscape and this is due to the extensive consumption of milk across the world as a staple in the food diet.
Increasing production of dairy products in this region and rising sales of dairy products in the North American region are expected to majorly influence the dairy products packaging market growth in the North American region. The region is anticipated to hold a dominant stance through the forecast period and is expected to emerge as a dominant segment over the forecast period.
The increasing population is driving consumption of dairy products in the Asia Pacific region is expected to rise at the fastest CAGR among all other regions through 2028. India and China are expected to be major markets for dairy product packaging market growth in this region.
Key players functioning in the global dairy products packaging market include
Huhtamaki
Berry Global Group, Inc.
Bemis Company Inc.
Amcor Limited
Ball Corporation;
Tetra Pak International S.A.
Sealed Air Corporation
WestRock Company
Mondi Group; and Nampak Ltd.
Recent developments:
In January 2021, Ball Corporation a leading name in the aluminum packaging solutions industry announced its plans to unveil a new production facility in Kentucky to produce new aluminum packaging products. The products manufactured in this facility will be lightweight in nature and use recyclable aluminum.
The global dairy products packaging market is segmented as follows:
By Raw Material
Plastic
Paper & Paperboard
Glass
Metal
By Product
Rigid
Flexible
By Application
Milk
Cheese
Yogurt
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
