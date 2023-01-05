Latin America Textile Market Report, Size, Demand, Growth 2022-2027
Latin America Textile Market To Bolster Significantly During 2022-2027, Driven By Wide Applications Across Various IndustriesSHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘Mercado de Textile en América Latina, Informe y Pronóstico 2022-2027′ ofrece un estudio en profundidad del mercado, midiendo el crecimiento basado en material, tipo de producto, aplicación y regiones clave.
El informe profundiza en los factores y limitaciones que están dando forma a las perspectivas del mercado. Analiza las últimas tendencias del sector y estudia su impacto en el mercado global, incluidas las oportunidades que plantean. El estudio también evalúa la dinámica del mercado, abarcando los indicadores clave de la demanda y los precios, las amenazas de los sustitutos y los entrantes, y las perspectivas de las empresas, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos SWOT y de las cinco fuerzas de Porter.
The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Textile Market 2022-2027 ’ gives an in-depth survey of the market, gauging the growth based on material, product type, application, and key regions. The report delves into factors and constraints that are shaping the market outlook. It analyses the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market including the opportunities posed by them. The study also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, threats of substitutes and entrants, and company overviews, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Los aspectos más destacados del informe son:
Visión General del Mercado (2017-2027)
• CAGR del Periodo de Pronóstico (2022-2027): 3,15%.
El mercado de textiles latinoamericano se debe al aumento de la industria de la moda y a las crecientes necesidades de la población. En América Latina se encuentran varios países productores de textiles importantes, como Brasil, Perú y Colombia. Siendo uno de los principales exportadores de textiles y prendas de vestir a los Estados Unidos, México envía una cantidad considerable de sus exportaciones de textiles y bienes relacionados al país, lo que está apoyando el aumento de las ventas e ingresos de la región. Como resultado, el mercado latinoamericano de textiles alcanzó un valor de 74,5 millones de dólares en el año 2021.
La expansión del mercado de textiles en la región de América Latina está impulsada por la ampliación de los usos de los textiles en numerosas industrias, como la de la salud, la de la defensa y la del automóvil, entre otras. Además, la enorme expansión del sector de la moda y la confección tiene un efecto favorable en la expansión del sector textil. Debido a la creciente demanda interna, la expansión económica y el aumento del poder adquisitivo, América Latina se está convirtiendo en un mercado de crecimiento potencial. Otras razones que impulsan el tamaño del mercado son la disponibilidad de oportunidades de inversión en las naciones latinoamericanas, el atractivo del estilo de vida americano y el profundo impacto de Estados Unidos en la cultura y los patrones de consumo latinoamericanos.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
A textile is a woven or knitted fabric made of yarn. Materials comprised of natural, synthetic, or a combination of both fibres, thin threads, and filaments are known as textiles. There is a huge range of textile fibre types accessible, and they can be divided into natural (organic) fibres and man-made (synthetic, industrial) fibres. Textile fibres can be spun into yarn and transformed into the fabric using a variety of techniques, including knitting, felting, and weaving.
By material, the market is segmented into:
• Cotton
• Chemical
• Wool
• Silk
• Others
On the basis of product type, the industry is broadly categorised into:
• Natural Fibres
• Polyester
• Nylon
• Others
Some of the major applications of textiles are:
• Household
• Bedding
• Kitchen
• Upholstery
• Towel
• Technical
• Construction
• Transport
• Protective
• Medical
• Fashion and Clothing
• Apparel
• Ties and Clothing Accessories
• Handbags
• Others
Key regions covered include:
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Chile
• Others
Market Trends
Due to the rapidly shifting fashion trends brought on by an increase in online and quick fashion enterprises, fashion is the most popular application area in the region. Smart textiles, which use optical fibres, metals, and various conductive polymers to interact with the environment, are becoming more and more popular. These aid in detecting and responding to a wide range of physical stimuli, including mechanical, thermal, chemical, and electric sources. During the period of forecasting, this is anticipated to fuel the technical application segment of the market’s growth.
Major corporations are being forced to concentrate on company reorganisation and investing in production techniques that target sustainable products because of rising consumer demand for sustainable products. Latin American consumers are changing their buying preferences, which has forced local fashion shops to concentrate on selling high-quality products.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
• BSL Limited
• Lu Thai Textile Co., Ltd.
• Paramount Textile Limited
• Paulo de Oliveira, S.A.
• Successori Reda SpA
• Shandong Jining Ruyi Woolen Textile Co., Ltd.
• Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre LLC
• Others
This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.
