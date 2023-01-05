Dental 3D Printing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
Global Dental 3D Printing Market Size Likely To Develop At A CAGR Of 24.20% During The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Dental 3D Printing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global dentist 3D printing market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like technology, application, end-use, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analyzes the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
Dental 3D Printing Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry, Key Player, Report and Forecast
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 24.20%
The dental 3D printing market value is expected to grow significantly owing to the rising prevalence of dental ailments and tooth loss among elderly people. The elderly population is more susceptible to different types of health conditions, and dental conditions are no exception.
Ailments such as edentulism, periodontal diseases, and cavities are some of the major causes of tooth loss. Due to the rise of such conditions, the demand for dental 3D printing services is expected to grow as more people avail the dental implant and other services.
The implementation of cutting-edge 3D printing technology with a prospective footprint, dental 3D printing dentistry has solidified a position in today’s dental goods. Dental 3D printer usage and demand are rising due to the creation and development of cutting-edge goods including invisible aligners, enhanced manufacturing to create an aesthetic look, and delivery location. The user-friendliness and simplicity of 3D printing techniques has encouraged the dental sector to create goods that can satisfy the dental needs of many people.
These printers will speed up fabrication while increasing output. The workflow will also be digitalised, which will eliminate procedural irritation and raise client satisfaction.
Dental 3D Printing Industry Definition and Major Segments
3D printing is a versatile technique that allows the fabrication of fully automated, tailor-made treatment plans, full arch models or crown and bridge models with removable dies. This creates a 3D image of the teeth and gums, which is saved as a computer file. Computer-Aided Design (CAD) software enables the dentist to digitally design the tooth repair and print the finished product on a 3D printer.
The segments of the market, based on technology, include the following:
• Vat Photopolymerisation
• Poly Jet Technology
• Fused Deposition Modelling
• Selective Laser Sintering
• Others
Based on the application, the market divisions include
• Dental Implants
• Dentures
• Crown and Bridges
• Others
On the basis of end use, the market segments include the following:
• Dental Clinics and Laboratories
• Academic and Research Institutes
• Others
Based on region, the market for dental 3D printing can be segmented into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Dental 3D Printing Market Trends
The United States is expected to hold a leading position in the dental 3D printing market during the forecast period. The market is expanding because of the soaring demand for cosmetic dentistry, technological improvements, and rising consumer awareness about the importance of oral health.
The growth of the market can also be attributed to factors such as state-of-the-art services, growing disposable income, beneficial government policies, and bettering healthcare infrastructure. In addition, the top manufacturers have increased their focus on research and development (R&D) with an aim to introduce innovative products.
Key Market Players
The major players in the dental 3D printing market report are:
• 3D Systems, Inc.
• Stratasys Ltd.
• Roland DGA Corporation
• Dentsply Sirona
• Institut Straumann AG
• Formlabs Inc.
• Prodways Tech
• Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
