Tommy Smith, President of All Year Cooling of South Florida, Featured in Authority Magazine

All Year Cooling is South Florida's #1 Choice for Same Day AC Service & Installation Tommy Smith, president of All Year Cooling

CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tommy Smith, the president of All Year Cooling in South Florida, was interviewed by Authority Magazine, during which he discussed the topic “5 Things You Need To Be A Highly Effective Leader During Uncertain & Turbulent Times.” Tommy Smith was a natural choice to be interviewed by Authority Magazine. He is a successful businessman and entrepreneur and the president of All Year Cooling, South Florida’s #1 choice for same-day AC service and installation. Tommy Smith is also a philanthropist and active volunteer in the Weston, Florida area through his charity work with many organizations, including Project We Care.

Authority Magazine is a Medium publication that is devoted to sharing in-depth and interesting interviews featuring people who are authorities in business, pop culture, wellness, social impact, and technology. As a magazine it uses interviews to draw out stories that are both empowering and actionable. It adheres to the idea that good stories should feel beautiful to the mind, heart, and eyes. Authority Magazine distinguishes itself by producing large interview series with scores of experts and thought leaders, around a single empowering topic. Popular interview series include “Female Disruptors,” “Meet The Rising Stars of TV, Film, & Music,” “The Future Is Now,” “Social Impact Heroes,” “Women In Wellness,” “Five Things You Need To Be A Highly Effective Leader During Turbulent Times,” and “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became a CEO.” Since 2018, Authority Magazine has conducted more than 50,000 empowering interviews.

Tommy Smith discussed a variety of subjects, including some of his backstory and how he got started in the air conditioning service and installation business, a funny mistake that he made when first starting out, as well as someone who had been especially helpful in achieving success. In reply to a question about what his vision was when starting All Year Cooling, he said, “When I started All Year Cooling Weston, it was with the vision of creating a company that provided the best customer service possible. I wanted to create a company that people could rely on, no matter what time of day or night it was. I also wanted to make sure that we were always available to our customers, even on weekends and holidays. We work hard to live up to that standard every day.”

The main subject of the interview was about leadership during uncertain and turbulent times. Tommy Smith talked about one of the most difficult times: “One of the most difficult times was during the COVID pandemic. We had to make the decision to close our offices and have our employees work from home. It was a tough decision but we felt it was the best way to keep our employees safe. We also wanted to be able to continue serving our customers during this time. We made sure to communicate with our team regularly and let them know that we were there for them if they needed anything. We also implemented some creative solutions, such as offering virtual consultations for our customers. I'm proud of the way my team stepped up and adjusted to the new normal.”

Tommy Smith commented on what gave him the motivation to continue during such challenges, a book that helped inspire him to be an effective leader, what the most critical role of a leader during challenging times is, and what a leader can do to inspire their team during uncertain times. He elaborated: “I think one of the best ways to boost morale is to focus on the positive. Leaders need to find the silver lining in every situation and share that with their team. They also need to be there for their team emotionally and be willing to listen to their concerns. Leaders should also try to create a sense of community within their team and make sure everyone feels like they are part of something bigger.”

The central focus of the interview was what Tommy Smith considers to be the five most important things leaders can do during uncertain and turbulent times: “1. Be transparent with their team: Leaders need to be honest with their team and let them know what is going on. They also need to share their plans for moving forward. Leaders should also be available to answer any questions that their team may have. 2. Be flexible and adaptable: Leaders need to be willing to change their plans as needed. They also need to be open to new ideas and solutions. Leaders should also have a backup plan in place in case their first plan doesn't work out. 3. Focus on their customers: Companies need to make sure that their customers are happy and that they are providing them with the best possible experience. Companies also need to be flexible and adaptable during these times. They need to be willing to try new things and find creative solutions. 4. Have a plan: Companies should have a plan in place in case things don't go as planned. This plan should be flexible and adaptable so that it can change as needed. 5. Be emotionally intelligent: Leaders need to be able to put themselves in the place of their employees or customers, which will make them much better communicators and make being transparent much easier.”

To find out more about Tommy Smith and All Year Cooling, please visit www.allyearcooling.com

About Tommy Smith, president of All Year Cooling

All Year Cooling's President, Tommy Smith, lives in Weston, Florida. Tommy has the professional knowledge and years of experience required to provide best-in-class service to his customers, having grown around the business. He has taken the time and effort to ensure that everyone on his team is well-trained in order to deliver the best possible service to South Florida families. During Tommy's time at All Year Cooling, the company has grown from a small company to a well-known, highly profitable business. York, Goodman, Trane, and Ruud air conditioning systems, as well as other brands, are installed and serviced by the company.

The organization ensures that customers in South Florida—from Homestead to St. Lucie County—get timely and responsive service with All Year Cooling in Coral Springs and Tommy Smith in Weston, Florida. They give free quotes and same-day installations to show that they value their customers' time. To ensure that their systems run more efficiently and that their clients' homes have clean air, All Year Cooling undertakes duct cleaning in addition to installing and maintaining air conditioning equipment.

Tommy Smith, his wife Erin, and their four children live in Weston, Florida, where they are involved in community outreach and humanitarian activities. Tommy and his company have donated money to help students attend the JT Reading Room, which helps students improve their literacy skills and raise their chances of graduating from high school. They often donate to Broward County Schools and Cancer.org, and his family and business are both involved in Project We Care, which provides food, clothing, and other necessities to military veterans. When Tommy Smith isn't helping clients or volunteering, he enjoys spending quality time with his family, whether it's traveling to new locations or simply making new memories at home in Weston, Florida.

About All Year Cooling

All Year Cooling, located in Coral Springs, Florida, is a full-service, licensed, and insured air conditioning dealer, air conditioning repair, air conditioning service, air conditioning maintenance, and air conditioning installation company which has been serving residents across South Florida since 1973. All Year Cooling has serviced over 300,000 customers and completed over 200,000 AC installations, as well as even more AC Repairs, AC Services, and AC maintenance throughout its 49 years of business. Its team of solutions specialists have been qualified through hands-on training by experts in the field and are knowledgeable of air conditioning and home comfort solutions. All Year Cooling reviews the work of its technicians frequently to ensure the highest level quality. All Year Cooling is an FPL contractor.

All Year Cooling is a proven industry leader that can be depended on for all types of air conditioning repair jobs. They provide turnaround times that are vastly superior to the competition because they understand the importance of a working AC system in the hot Weston weather. They have the capacity to make new orders on short notice, and are ready at a moment’s notice. All Year Cooling serves all residents of South Florida, from Vero Beach to Homestead, with exceptional air conditioning service, installation, and duct cleaning. Based in the heart of South Florida, All Year Cooling dispatches a large fleet of vehicles every day to provide all of its South Florida customers with quality air conditioning installation and repair.