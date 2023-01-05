Universal Publishers announces the release of the latest book by Joseph E. Early

His new book Because of Eve: Historical and Theological Survey of the Subjugation of Women in the Christian Tradition is now available on Amazon.

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Because of Eve is a thorough examination of how the Church and Christian men sought to define women and the roles women must play within the church, home, and society for more than two thousand years.Early’s work will give the scholar or general reader a view into the world of Christianity as related to women. He addresses numerous questions and enlightens readers with the works of theologians, decrees of councils, canon law, statements of faith, and a myriad of other pronouncements that affected their generations and those following. The book details specific aspects of how men assigned roles to women in the church, home, and society by employing selective biblical passages, Platonic and Aristotelian philosophy, and misogynistic and cultural lore.In depicting Early’ s work, foreword writer Dr. Stephanie Peek discussed its importance to those who study women in the church and how they have been treated over two millennia. “Because of Eve offers an unflinching evaluation of beliefs about women in the history of the tradition. It offers a thought-provoking and consistent narrative of women from the earliest books of our canon, through the New Testament, and into the modern era.”The scholarly community has also welcomed the long-awaited release of Joseph E. Early’s controversial work.In describing Because of Eve, Dr. Bill Leonard, Emeritus Professor of Divinity, Wake Forest University stated, “This important study surveys the roles of women, roles often assigned to them by men, through both biblical testaments and across Christian history to the contemporary church. It is a significant research resource for understanding historical, theological, spiritual, and cultural interactions between males and females and the religious dogmas that influenced and divided them.”Dr. Susan Shaw, Professor of Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies at Oregon State University affirmed the importance of Early‘s work. “Joseph Early’s Because of Eve: A Historical and Theological Survey of the Subjugation of Women in the Christian Tradition is an incredibly useful compendium of Christian men’s beliefs about women across church history. With careful detail and ample primary sources, Early demonstrates how for much of church history, men have offered biblical interpretations and constructed misogynistic theologies that maintain and reproduce the subordination of women. This volume will be helpful for academics and general readers alike for its comprehensive documentation of the treatment of women in men’s thinking and writing from biblical times to the present.”Professor of Missions at Campbellsville University, Dr. Twyla Hernandez stated, “Joseph Early has meticulously researched the primary sources throughout the history of the church to show definitively how men, for their own purposes, have used the Bible to categorize and define women. Early then goes further to show how these erroneous and unbiblical beliefs are reflected and amplified in some modern-day theologies and practices. As an observer of this six-year long research project, I can attest to the author’s innate dedication and fidelity to the task of showing how God’s word is not detrimental to women but instead uplifts them as co-heirs with Christ and indeed on equal ground with their brothers in Christ.”About Joseph E. EarlyDr. Joseph Early, Jr. is a professor of Church History, Theology, Philosophy, and Ethics at Campbellsville University in Campbellsville, Kentucky. He is the author of eight books including A History of Christianity: An Introductory Survey (Broadman and Holman, 2015), The Life and Writings of Thomas Helwys (Mercer University Press, 2009), two manuals, dozens of peer-reviewed journal articles, and a speaker at several conferences each year. His books are available at Amazon.com: Joseph E. Early: Books, Biography, Blog, Audiobooks, Kindle . Early earned his Master of Divinity degree at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and his Doctor of Philosophy degree in Church History from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. His current scholarly interests include egalitarianism, evangelical fallacies, and ensoulment.