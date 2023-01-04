A record-breaking $122.2 million donated to over 50,000 causes through Benevity on Giving Tuesday

Despite economic uncertainty, giving via corporate programs grew in 2022 compared to 2021

Benevity, Inc., the leading provider of global corporate purpose software, announced a record $122.2 million was donated through its platform on Giving Tuesday 2022, on the 10th anniversary of this day of giving. Giving increased 9% year over year, setting a record for the highest amount of single day donations on its platform.



“We saw double the number of Giving Tuesday campaigns run by our clients on Benevity’s platform this year compared with last year, showing that companies continue to embrace their role as catalysts of social impact and engagement, despite the current economic landscape,” said Kelly Schmitt, Benevity's CEO. “These tremendous results reveal the impact individuals and businesses around the world can have when we come together to address the social issues facing society and build awareness of how we can collectively help solve them. We’re very proud to be a small part of enabling this goodness at scale.”

This year, 564 companies took part in Giving Tuesday campaigns through Benevity’s platform, an increase of 13% year over year. And even though the average donation per user dropped by 10% compared to last year—likely a result of the looming recession—there was a 22% increase in the number of people participating, with 139,000 individuals supporting over 50,000 nonprofits in 107 countries.

In addition, over 194,000 volunteer hours were logged—an increase of 18% over 2021. Overall, 428,000 Acts of Goodness were tracked through the Benevity platform on Giving Tuesday, including donations, volunteer hours, positive social and environmental actions and grants.

“Even with employees, businesses and nonprofits feeling the pinch this year, this global day of goodness provided an outlet for businesses and their employees to create deeper connections with their companies, colleagues and communities through a shared focus on positive impact,” said Sona Khosla, Benevity’s Chief Impact Officer. “While 2020 and its ripple effects fade into the rearview mirror, this year’s Giving Tuesday reminded us that our essential goodness still eclipses our divisions, and of the powerful role business can play in sparking collective action.”

