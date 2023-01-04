Submit Release
DHHR Transitions Child Welfare Information System to West Virginia People's Access to Help (WV PATH)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) this weekend began transitioning its social services/child welfare system from the Families and Children Tracking System (FACTS) to the West Virginia People's Access to Help (WV PATH). DHHR staff will now use this system to assist DHHR clients.

“WV PATH provides a comprehensive child welfare information system, allowing employees to more efficiently track and view data,” said Jeffrey H. Coben, M.D., Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “This new tool will support streamlined services for residents and, ultimately, help employees achieve improved child welfare outcomes for DHHR’s customers.” 

Today’s transition will not impact the way residents apply for DHHR programs and services. The public portal for WV PATH, which replaced inRoads, was launched in 2020 and can be accessed at www.wvpath.wv.gov

