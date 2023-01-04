ERES REIT Announces Timing of Year End 2022 Results & Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust ("ERES") (TSX:ERE.UN) announced today it will issue its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 after markets close on:



Wednesday, February 15, 2023

A conference call hosted by Phillip Burns, Chief Executive Officer and Jenny Chou, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss the results will be held on:

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Canadian Toll Free: (833) 950-0062

International: +1 (929) 526-1599

Passcode: 651497

A replay of the call will be available for 7 days after the call, until Thursday, February 23, 2023. The telephone numbers to access the replay are Canadian Toll Free (226) 828-7578 or International +44 (204) 525-0658. The Passcode for the replay is 508412.

The call will also be webcast live and accessible through the ERES website at www.eresreit.com – click on “Investor Info” and follow the link at the top of the page. A replay of the webcast will be available for 1 year after the webcast at the same link.

The slide presentation to accompany management’s comments during the conference call will be available on the ERES website an hour and a half prior to the conference call.

For more information about ERES, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.eresreit.com .

ABOUT ERES

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands. ERES owns a portfolio of 158 multi-residential properties, comprised of 6,900 suites and ancillary retail space located in the Netherlands, and owns one office property in Germany and one office property in Belgium.