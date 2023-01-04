MLS Grid growth continues with REALTORS® Association of Northeast Wisconsin MLS

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MLS Grid welcomes the REALTORS® Association of Northeast Wisconsin MLS (RANW MLS). The RANW MLS will offer their data feeds through MLS Grid beginning January 4, 2023. This partnership comes as MLS Grid supports the industry efforts to modernize real estate data.

MLS Grid is powered by the Real Estate Standards Organization's (RESO) Web API. The platform is built on trusted, open technology standards so organizations can quickly and efficiently deliver or consume data.

MLS Grid supports the multiple listing services (MLSs) role of delivering timely, accurate, and comprehensive data to technology companies. It's an ongoing challenge for brokerages to roll-up data from numerous MLS markets to support websites, marketing systems, analytics, and brokerage management systems. MLS Grid streamlines licensed access to MLS data and assists MLSs in monitoring consumption.

"Real estate operates on real-time information and our members expect the most accurate data delivered in the most efficient way, said Margery Chapman, Executive Vice-President." "With the help of MLS Grid, we can further achieve our goal of delivering industry-leading services."

MLS Grid offers technical expertise and guidance which helps Brokers access their data efficiently regardless of the size, location, or MLS platform.

"We offer personalized support for the MLS and their data consumer each step of the way," said MLS Grid CEO, Joseph Szurgyi. "MLS Grid saves MLSs significant time by taking on the online compliance and the administrative facilitation of licensing."

The number of MLS Grid's data consumers is growing every day. They help real estate companies power tax records, lockboxes and showing services with MLS data. MLS Grid supports over 65,000 data license agreements nationwide and assists over 1,400 technology companies consume data with the RESO Web API.

About MLS Grid

Currently representing over 325,000 MLS subscribers, MLS Grid was built by a nationwide network of multiple listing services to help real estate brokers, technology partners, and MLSs to provide easier access to standardized, streamlined data. The goal of MLS Grid is to offer a single point of access and management for RESO standardized data that is provided by MLSs and brokers. MLS Grid eliminates technology development and other redundancies through MLS collaboration while allowing MLSs to preserve their "localization" of standardized data. MLS Grid has successfully worked with data from connectMLS, Matrix, Paragon, and Realtracs MLS systems. More information is at MLSGrid.com.

About REALTORS® Association of Northeast Wisconsin MLS

The REALTORS® Association of Northeast Wisconsin MLS (RANW MLS) serves as a property data service for more than 475 companies and carries approximately 5,000-15,000 active properties on the MLS computer system at any given time. The system also maintains off-market information for comparable purposes, as well as a history of properties for a minimum of 5 years through an extensive network of data.

The Northeast Wisconsin MLS serves over 2500 subscribers in a jurisdictional area which includes the counties of Adams, Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee, Oconto, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago and Wood. Click HERE for a map of markets served.

