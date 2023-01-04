RedTeam and Acumatica empower contractors with integration to support data-driven decision-making

Orlando, Florida, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedTeam Software, a leading construction management software provider, announces an integration partnership with Acumatica, the world's fastest-growing cloud ERP company, along with a title of Acumatica-Certified Application (ACA).

Acumatica is a comprehensive, browser-based cloud ERP solution optimized for ease of use, adaptability, mobility, speed and security. The ACA title highlights outstanding development partners whose applications have met the highest standards set for Acumatica integration and functionality. The RedTeam Flex and Acumatica integration's enterprise-wide workflows connect construction teams across a project, ensuring all stakeholders have real-time access to the critical financial and field information to support data-based decision-making and optimal operating efficiency.

"RedTeam and Acumatica share a commitment to providing solutions that make a meaningful impact to our clients' businesses," said Jim Atkinson, CEO of RedTeam Software. "Our technology solutions help drive measurable results for contractors of every size. Integrating with Acumatica's proven AI-powered ERP platform gives contractors a powerful tool to further enhance efficiency and productivity throughout all stages of a project."

Acumatica was recently recognized by clients for its positive relationships and usability, leading to 10 No. 1 rankings in G2 Business Software and Services 2022 reports. To become an Acumatica-Certified Application, RedTeam Flex has demonstrated commitment to quality by passing the Acumatica software test and aligning to future Acumatica roadmap releases.

RedTeam Software's robust cloud-based solutions enable commercial construction teams to collaborate effectively during every stage of a project's life, from business development and pre-construction to closeout. RedTeam Flex complements Acumatica by extending workflows that facilitate broad situational awareness, informed real-time decision-making, and enhanced efficiency. Once linked, RedTeam Flex automatically imports new client, vendor and project data to give teams essential real-time financial information.

With the integration, Acumatica users have access to RedTeam Flex's powerful project management features for preconstruction, contracting, scheduling and field management. An array of RedTeam Flex workflows support enhanced accounting functions, including contract compliance, invoice approval, equipment management and work in progress.

"This partnership allows us to offer outstanding value to our clients by combining RedTeam's premium project management software with Acumatica's flexible, future-proof financial solutions," said Christian Lindberg, vice president of partner solutions for Acumatica. "Together, we offer a unique tool for streamlined, transparent project management that delivers measurable results for contractors across the commercial construction space. Our ACA label is built to help customers find applications capable of delivering that. We're proud to recognize RedTeam Flex as an Acumatica-Certified Application. It masterfully utilizes the Acumatica platform to meet customers' evolving business demands."

RedTeam Software recently announced enhancements to its RedTeam Flex and Fieldlens by RedTeam solutions that help contractors of all sizes maximize communication, performance and productivity in the field. These updates followed RedTeam Software's acquisition of Paskr, now rebranded as RedTeam Go, a commercial construction management solution for small to mid-size contractors.

For more information, visit RedTeam.com or Acumatica.com.

About RedTeam Software

RedTeam Software is a growing construction management software company built by contractors who understand construction. The cloud-based software solutions are designed to help contractors face the day-to-day challenges of commercial construction. The company's suite of construction solutions features products ranging from jobsite management software to enterprise-level workflow, collaboration and construction management solutions. The solutions include:

RedTeam Go: Easy-to-use construction project management software designed to help simplify, automate and standardize tasks for small to mid-size contractors who are looking to save time and money.

Fieldlens by RedTeam: Intuitive construction jobsite management software for efficient, real-time collaboration among field, office, and trade workers, that reduces rework and miscommunication.

RedTeam Flex: Highly customizable construction management software designed to help mid to enterprise-level contractors manage their construction projects from start to finish.

RedTeam Software won multiple awards in 2022 and appeared on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the United States in 2020 and 2021. Over 500,000 users worldwide manage a collective $26 billion construction work with RedTeam Software. For more information, visit RedTeam.com.

Kristine Sheikh RedTeam Software ksheikh@redteam.com