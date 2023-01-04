Wearable Devices Appoints Tamar Fleisher as Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq Capital Market: WLDS, WLDSW) (“Wearable Devices” or the “Company”), a growth company developing non-invasive neural input interface technology for both B2B and B2C consumer electronic customers, today announced that it has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Tamar Fleisher as Wearable Devices’ new Chief Operating Officer.

As COO, Ms. Fleisher will lead and scale the Company’s global business operations with the primary responsibility of accelerating operational performance and managing the Company’s manufacturing and production processes for the Mudra Band, the Company’s B2C product. Ms. Fleisher will report directly to Wearable Device’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Asher Dahan.

“We are pleased to welcome Tamar to the Wearable Devices team,” Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices, commented. “Tamar brings over a decade of experience in designing and managing product design teams. She has a proven ability with a large scope and is known for her empathetic, people-centric leadership approach, deep understanding of customers, and dedication to building high performing teams, and we look forward to benefiting from her experience and business acumen.”

Ms. Fleisher, who has collaborated in the past with the Company, has over a decade of experience leading various product and business functions in fast-growing consumer and industrial companies. Prior to joining Wearable Devices, she was the Chief Operating Officer and Director of Product Management at Serenno Medical, a healthcare company with a pioneering technology to improve acute kidney injury and fluid management, Director of Product Management at StemRad, a world leader in the provision of personal radiation protection solutions and technology, and General Manager and Head of Design & Engineering at Librus Design, a company specializing in the design and engineering of plastic products, in addition to various other product development and design roles.

“Wearable Devices is a recognized leader in neural input interface technology, and their products are an essential part of defining how people will interact with their digital devices and the Metaverse,” said Ms. Fleisher. “The Company is at a crucial point in its growth trajectory, and I am excited to join Asher and the management team as we write the next chapter of how humans interact with computers by setting the input standard for the Metaverse and shaping the interactions between the physical and digital worlds.”

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd.is a growth company developing a non-invasive neural input interface technology in the form of a wrist wearable band for controlling digital devices using subtle finger movements. Our company’s vision is to create a world in which the user’s hand becomes a universal input device for touchlessly interacting with technology, and we believe that our technology is setting the standard input interface for the Metaverse. Since our technology was introduced to the market, we have been working with both Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumer customers as part of our push-pull strategy. Combining our own proprietary sensors and Artificial Intelligence algorithms into a stylish wristband, our Mudra platform enables users to control digital devices through subtle finger movements and hand gestures, without physical touch or contact. For more information, visit https://www.wearabledevices.co.il/.

