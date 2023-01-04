Celularity Appoints Paul Graves as Chief Communications Officer

Veteran executive brings more than 30 years of biopharmaceutical public relations and public affairs experience

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (“Celularity”), a biotechnology company developing placental-derived allogeneic cell and biomaterial therapies, today announced that Paul Graves has been appointed Senior Vice President, Chief Communications Officer, effective January 2, 2023. Mr. Graves is a seasoned communications professional who brings more than 30 years of strategic communications experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. He has deep expertise in corporate reputation, global research and development, product launch and promotion, investor relations and public affairs. He will provide senior strategic communications leadership for Celularity as it advances its broad-based clinical pipeline toward U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) submissions and approvals.



“We’re delighted to welcome Paul to Celularity at this exciting moment in our trajectory,” said Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Celularity. “We are developing important, clinical-stage products that leverage our unique, placental-derived allogeneic platform. Paul will play a critical part in helping us convey the potential of these products as they continue to achieve key milestones, as well as highlight the industry leadership of Celularity and the deep commitment of our people.”

“Celularity is making rapid progress, with multiple assets in clinical development and a suite of commercially available biomaterial products that have the potential to positively impact physicians and patients in new and unprecedented ways,” said Mr. Graves. “I’m delighted to join Celularity as part of the leadership team to drive awareness of our unique story as well as highlight our ongoing progress. It is a privilege to help raise awareness of the company’s vision, namely, to harness the unique biology and ready availability of the human placenta to improve patients’ lives, and to tell the stories of the scientists at Celularity who are working every day to help bring that vision to life.”

Most recently, Mr. Graves served as vice president, global head of research and development (R&D) communication at the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. In this role, he was responsible for oversight of global R&D communication for Janssen’s six therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology, vaccines, infectious diseases, neurology, cardiovascular and retinal diseases and pulmonary hypertension, as well as discovery, product development and supply in support of the global head of Janssen R&D. Prior to Janssen, Mr. Graves served as vice president, R&D network relationships and strategic development at Takeda Pharmaceuticals, supporting Takeda’s chief medical and scientific officer. Before joining the biopharmaceutical industry, Mr. Graves was managing director of the Chandler Chicco Agency’s New York office; he also served as senior vice president in the healthcare practice at Hill & Knowlton.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) headquartered in Florham Park, N.J., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the next evolution in cellular medicine by developing allogeneic cryopreserved off-the-shelf placental-derived cell therapies, including therapeutic programs using unmodified natural killer (NK) cells, genetically modified NK cells, T-cells engineered with a CAR (CAR T-cells), and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells (MLASCs). These therapeutic programs target indications in cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. In addition, Celularity develops and manufactures innovative biomaterials also derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta’s unique biology and ready availability, it can develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies.

