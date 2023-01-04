Submit Release
Methode Electronics to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions for user interface, LED lighting and power distribution applications, will present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 11th at 8:00 a.m. EST.

A simultaneous webcast can be accessed through the company’s website, www.methode.com, by selecting the Investors page. The webcast will also be archived on the same Investors page.

About Methode Electronics, Inc.
Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions with sales, engineering and manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. We design, engineer, and produce mechatronic products for OEMs utilizing our broad range of technologies for user interface, LED lighting system, power distribution and sensor applications.

Our solutions are found in the end markets of transportation (including automotive, commercial vehicle, e-bike, aerospace, bus, and rail), cloud computing infrastructure, construction equipment, consumer appliance, and medical devices. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, Interface and Medical.

For Methode Electronics, Inc.
Robert K. Cherry
Vice President, Investor Relations
rcherry@methode.com
708-457-4030


