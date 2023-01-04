Investigations into Việt Á, rescue flight cases to be completed in January

VIETNAM, January 4 -

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security is aiming to complete investigations into the Việt Á and rescue flight cases in January, Chief of the Office of the ministry Lieutant General Tô Ân Xô said during the Government’s regular press conference in the capital.

The number of defendants may increase in the coming time, Xô said.

So far, 102 people have been prosecuted in connection with the COVID-19 test kit overcharging scandal at Việt Á Technologies JSC, with a total of VNĐ1.67 trillion (US$70.7 million) confiscated, frozen or voluntarily returned by the defendants.

Thirty-nine defendants have been prosecuted for their involvement in bribery concerning flights bringing overseas Vietnamese home during the COVID-19 pandemic. —VNS