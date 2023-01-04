Growing Trend for Soft Drinks among Youngsters Might Boost Sales of Non-Alcoholic Beverage Packaging: Fact.MR Report

Recently published Fact.MR report reveals that the rising adoption of sustainable packaging solutions will contribute to the growth of the non-alcoholic beverage packaging market.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recently published research report by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, demand for non-alcoholic beverage packaging solutions is estimated to reach US$ 253 billion by the end of 2033. The expected CAGR of the non-alcoholic beverage packaging market is likely to progress at 5.1% through 2033.



Increasing popularity of soft drinks among young adults around the world is predicted to bolster expansion opportunities for companies operating in the global market. In addition, more people are also giving preference to non-alcohol drinks instead of conventional drinks in social gatherings and other occasions. These drinks come with low or no-alcohol content and are considered good alternatives to alcoholic beverages.

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the demand for regular soft drinks as premium beverages in bars and pubs. Various government bodies around the world are making amendments to help in reducing the consumption of alcoholic beverages. These initiatives are further expected to bolster the sales of packaging solutions for non-alcoholic beverages for the hygienic and longer shelf life of these products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of non-alcoholic beverage packaging solutions are projected to reach US$ 235 billion by 2033-end.

The market in Canada is expected to advance at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2033.

Current value of the non-alcoholic beverage packaging industry is US$ 143 billion.

The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2033.

Demand for non-alcoholic beverage packaging services in Germany is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% through 2033.



“Rising inclination towards soft drinks in social gatherings and other occasions, high standard of living, and growing number of breweries are projected to stimulate the sales of non-alcoholic beverage packaging solutions,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Non-Alcoholic Beverage Packaging Industry Research Segments

By Type : Cans Bottles & Jars Pouches Others

By Distribution Channel : Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Department Stores e-Commerce Others

By Material : Plastic Metal Glass Paper Metal Foils Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Winning Strategy

Prominent manufacturers of non-alcoholic beverage packaging are concentrating on adopting new growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and others.

Vetropack Holding Ltd. in December 2020 acquired Moldovan Glassworks to help the company strengthen its position in Europe.



Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the industry are taking various initiatives such as novel product development, partnerships, and others.

Such as :

Bragg Live Food Products and Ardagh Group S.A. in March 2021 started putting efforts to introduce a new 16oz glass bottle to pack its beverage range of apple cider vinegar.

Amcor Group GmbH, in December 2020, established a partnership with Nutrea to provide its repro protein juice that is packed into a hot-fill PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) bottle.

Key Companies Profiled

Allied Glass Containers Ltd.

Tetra Pack GmbH & Co. KG

Ball Corporation

Silgan Holdings, Inc.

CKS Packaging Inc.

Parksons Packaging Ltd.

Genpak LLC

Mondi PLC

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global non-alcoholic beverage packaging market for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of type (cans, bottles & jars, pouches, others), distribution channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, department stores, e-Commerce, others), and material (plastic, metal, glass, paper, metal foil, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

