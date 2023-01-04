FutureFuel Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Program for 2023

/EIN News/ -- CLAYTON, Mo., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) ("FutureFuel”), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, today announced that it has declared its 2023 quarterly dividend program, declaring normal quarterly cash dividends of U.S. $0.06 per share, with the following record and payment dates:



Record Dates Payment Dates March 1, 2023 March 15, 2023 June 1, 2023 June 15, 2023 September 1, 2023 September 15, 2023 December 1, 2023 December 15, 2023





About FutureFuel

FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products, specialty chemical products, and biofuel products. In its chemicals business, FutureFuel manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers (“custom chemicals”), as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals (“performance chemicals”). FutureFuel's custom chemicals product portfolio includes proprietary intermediates for major chemical companies and chlorinated polyolefin adhesion promoters and antioxidant precursors for a major chemical company. FutureFuel’s performance chemicals product portfolio includes polymer (nylon) modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals for diverse applications. FutureFuel’s biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel. Please visit www.futurefuelcorporation.com for more information.

FutureFuel Corp. Thomas McKinlay (314) 854-8352 www.futurefuelcorporation.com