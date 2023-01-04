Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates New Opening in Orangeburg, SC With Free Washes

Top 10 Conveyor Car Wash Company Opens 13th South Carolina Location

/EIN News/ -- THOMASTON, Ga., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, opened their new Orangeburg, SC, location on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 2790 North Road.

To celebrate their grand opening, the new Orangeburg location is offering free washes from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through Wednesday, Jan. 11. Additionally, new members can join any monthly unlimited membership plan for just $9.99 for the first month - now through March. Once a new membership is activated at the new North Road location, customers can use unlimited wash memberships at any Tidal Wave location.

"This is our second location in Orangeburg," said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "We're excited to open this brand-new Orangeburg location and offer the community two convenient and industry-leading express washes. Whether you are already familiar with Tidal Wave, or have never tried us before, now is a great time to stop by our North Road location and experience our industry-leading car care technology. We've been operating in South Carolina since 2014, and we're looking forward to serving more communities in the state as we continue our expansion in the year ahead."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded by Scott and Hope Blackstock in 1999. Together, they committed to building an exceptional car wash experience with the highest-quality washes, best-in-class locations, and top-tier customer service. In 2022, Tidal Wave introduced Graph-X4 as their premium wash option - providing powerful four-layer protection for your vehicle from dirt, pollutants, and UV rays, plus the ultimate sparkle. Each Tidal Wave location has an after-care cleaning area with complimentary cleaning sprays, towels and vacuums to spruce up the interior of your vehicle for no extra cost.

Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Unlimited Wash Club for the best value and car wash experience. Members enjoy 30 days of unlimited washes for just one low monthly payment. Wash once a day, every day. Plus, unlimited wash plans can be used at any Tidal Wave location in the country. Tidal Wave also offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans - perfect for businesses with multiple company cars.

Give the gift of a clean car for the new year with a Tidal Wave gift card. An ideal choice for the holidays, birthdays or celebrations, a Tidal Wave Auto Spa gift card can fit any gift-giving need. Gift cards are reloadable and can be purchased online or at the nearest Tidal Wave location. For more information, visit https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/gift-cards/.

Tidal Wave is committed to giving back to the communities they serve - and makes it easy to raise funds for schools, churches, civic groups, sports teams and more through their fundraising program. For more information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa's fundraising program, please visit http://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/fundraising.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, Georgia. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology, pristine customer service and attractive locations that are welcomed into their communities. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. The company currently has 139 locations across 21 states. Tidal Wave has been recognized as one of the top 10 conveyor car washes and was included in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies. The company has a strong commitment to environmental stewardship, and since its founding has given more than $1 million to organizations serving individuals with special needs.

