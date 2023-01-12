Two Legacies to Celebrate in Honoring Dr. King Holiday
His Civil Rights Legacy and His Black Male / Black Family LegacyBRONX, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While not a book about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rempson turns in part to Dr. King and his legacy to assist in formulating propositions to help understand and solve the problem of educating black males and uplifting black people
In it, he traces their plight back to what he terms the African American Garden of Eden. In it, W. E. B. Dubois outlasted Booker T. Washington and fathered a tradition which Rempson, a Bookerite, argues has produced a victim identity and an emphasis on the system rather than the self.
Rempson declares that only black males offer a way out because it is entirely “our black males who are keeping us down and curtailing our progress,” in contrast to black females, who “are doing OK.”
Black males are plagued by what Rempson calls the African American Male School Adaptability Crisis (AMSAC). Their academic performance ranks at the bottom, alone, below black female students and below white, Asian, and Hispanic male students. In large urban areas, their high school dropout rate is 59 percent and, nationally, they lag behind in college attendance and graduation rates. The outcome, Rempson argues, is dysfunctionality and the existence of hedonistic norms which hinder family and community stability.
But while black males are the problem, Rempson contends, it is, nevertheless, only they who can solve it because it takes males to bring up males. However, he elaborates, their crisis is inseparable from the plight of the entire black community, and while black males must be in the vanguard, the entire black community and nation must address it.
Rempson’s position is based on an analysis of extensive data and perspectives from various disciplines and sources. That analysis yielded what he concludes are the real causes of the black plight and, thus, made possible the formulation of real remedies. In his eight propositions, he synthesizes what they are and lays out an overall blueprint.
In entirety, the book is a lengthy 20 chapters, but, from the first and last chapters, one can get his message, reading the rest selectively.
Especially interesting to many will be Rempson’s chapter on Dr. King’s legacy and relevance. In his words, “Dr. King saw our struggle as ‘fighting daily a double battle—a battle against pathology within and a battle against oppression without’.” Not only that, Rempson observes, Dr. King saw the success of the struggle against pathology being dependent on “a government program to help the frustrated Negro male ….” However, in celebrating him, Rempson declares that we honor the civil rights side of his legacy, but ignore this equally relevant and instructive self-help side.
Of interest to others, for example, will be his proposed evidence-based African American Male Career Pathway Program (AMCAP), Art of Loving (AOL) schools, Child Family Rights Movement, or former President Barak Obama support of a black victim identity.
Of further interest to others, for example, might be his treatment of such topics as black intelligent quotient (IQ), black culture, “acting white”, racism, police misconduct, Black Lives Matter, or critical race theory.
Throughout, Rempson’s conviction is that unless blacks confront their realities, “we will not solve our problems.” “Nor,” he continues, “can we solve them unless we cut the umbilical cord to white America. We have no right to expect it to be our savior; nor are we justified in perceiving it as our oppressor.”
Rempson’s forcefully and finely written book is a singular and courageous contribution. Alone, his eight propositions make it a worthy read.
Reviews
“Rempson, the former dean of students at the City University of New York’s Bronx Community College, is a lucid writer… it’s clear that the author has spent many years thinking about the particular problems of the community and formulating customized solutions to help solve them, as embodied here… A lengthy manifesto for AMCAP that lays out a vision for an ascendant black America.” -- Kirkus Review, original edition
“Rempson describes himself simply as an educator, and while some of his arguments are not revelations, others are. For example, he provides a unique angle on Dr. King’s attitude on self-reliance, and draws an interesting connection between King and Washington that many would consider startling…Rempson writes from the heart, but with purpose and clarity…is a fresh voice that deserves to be heard…At more than 900 pages, this book is initially daunting. But the narrative is so tidily laid out that, in the end, none of the content seems superfluous.” --Blueink Review, original edition
“Rempson powerfully advocates for applying the energy of the civil rights movement to the black family… book is surprising, with prose that can get fiery, and some may find the candor with which he approaches his topics offensive. He outlines a program to help black male children build a strong identity based on their personhood, rather than on the ‘cool culture’ of the street and the peer group, and calls black males to strong, responsible fatherhood.” --Foreword Clarion Review, original edition
(This book is a minor revision of original book, The African American Male School Adaptability Crisis (AMSAC): Its Source and Solution Planted in the African American Garden of Eden), and its complete title is Eight Propositions: Guides to Understanding and Solving from Our African American Garden of Eden the Problem of Educating Black Males and Uplifting Black People.)
