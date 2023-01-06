MyEListing.com Reports on What Most Expensive US Cities to Live & Work Will Be in 2023
MyEListing's report uses proprietary data and the Expatistan cost of living index, which factors in salary and housing data, plus monthly costs of living.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyEListing.com, a national and free-to-use commercial real estate listings and data platform, has recently published a report illustrating what the most expensive US cities will be to live and work in 2023.
The report uses historical proprietary data and the Expatistan cost of living index to stack its chosen cities. Factors include monthly costs of rent & utilities, housing valuations, costs of groceries, costs of transportation, and average salaries.
Among the bottom three on the list include Brooklyn, San Francisco, and Seattle. All three cities have an average monthly rent of about $3,000 per month for a one-bedroom apartment and an average single-family housing valuation of about $1.03 million.
Los Angeles, CA; Boston, MA; and Manhattan, NY are the top three on the list. The average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment across all three is about $3,600. The average home value for a single-family house across all three is about $1.05 million.
According to the report, the Silicon Valley cities sport some of the most competitive salaries among the highest costs of transportation and housing. Anchorage, Alaska and Brooklyn, New York contain some of the most expensive groceries and thriving tourism industries in the country.
MyEListing.com is a national and free-to-use commercial real estate platform supporting real estate professionals and others from all corners of the industry. They support the likes of NAI Global, Marcus & Millichap, and Colliers, among others.
