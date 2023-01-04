Sinclair Broadcast Group Names Cory Culleton VP/Associate Group Manager

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. SBGI today announced Cory Culleton has been named Vice President/Associate Group Manager and will be responsible for the oversight of the Raleigh NC, Pensacola FL/Mobile AL, Tallahassee FL and Gainesville FL markets. He will also continue in his role as Vice President and General Manager of WEAR/WFGX in Pensacola, FL and will continue to have oversight of providing services to WPMI/WJTC in Mobile, AL.

Culleton has held several executive leadership positions at Sinclair. Prior to being named Vice President and General Manager of Pensacola/Mobile last year, he most recently served as Vice President and General Manager with oversight of providing services to WGFL/WNBW/WYME in Gainesville, FL. Previous roles include Vice President and General Manager at WTGS in Savannah, GA, and at WGXA in Macon, GA; and General Sales Manager at WGFL/WNBW/WYME in Gainesville, FL.

In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, Sinclair's Chief Operating Officer and President of Broadcast said, "With over 20 years of experience in television, digital strategies and advertising sales, Cory has a long history of success, and we are excited to have him expand his market oversight into Gainesville, Tallahassee and Raleigh."

"It is a privilege to be expanding into the Florida teams in Gainesville and Tallahassee, and also Raleigh, NC," said Culleton. "I am humbled and excited to be a part of the great things happening at this group of stations and I am honored to have this opportunity. I look forward to building relationships in all of these Sinclair stations and our local communities."

Culleton holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications from Liberty University.

