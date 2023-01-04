Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Eco-Friendly Fishing Weight (PBT-248)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an eco-friendly weight option for fishermen that would not pollute the water or harm fish and other aquatic life," said an inventor, from Buckeye, Ariz., "so I invented the ARIZONA ICE FISHING. My weight would create inertia when casting. Then melt in the water, leaving only the bait. Heavy weights spook the fish when they bite and feel the resistance. My design can be used with any fishing rig."

The invention provides an eco-friendly weight for fishermen. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using traditional lead weights. As a result, it allows the user to cast his bait rig farther out into the water. The invention features an environmentally safe design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in various designs.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PBT-248, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

