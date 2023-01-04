Partners Group Acquires SureWerx from Riverside

Company is poised to further accelerate expansion and growth with new Partnership

SureWerx, a leading North American supplier of personal protective equipment, safety gear, and tool solutions, announced today the sale of the company from The Riverside Company to Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm.

Derek Lim, Managing Director, Private Equity Goods & Products Industry Vertical, Partners Group, says: "On behalf of our clients, we are excited to partner with the SureWerx team to build upon their strong track record of growth, including through strategic acquisitions, while maintaining their outstanding track record of service. SureWerx is a leading technical safety products supplier with a portfolio of strong brand names and a history of successful product innovation for its customers and end-users across multiple distribution channels. Industrial safety has been a thematic focus area of ours for over four years, and we have conviction in SureWerx's growth potential due to its broad product portfolio, end-market diversification and compelling industry tailwinds. SureWerx's products play an important role in ensuring worker safety, which fits with our commitment to invest in companies that achieve positive stakeholder impact. We are excited to partner with Chris and the team to execute on our shared value creation growth initiatives."

This strategic investment will serve as an opportunity for Partners Group to further accelerate SureWerx's growth by adding complementary new products and brands and delivering best-in-class service to its established network of loyal distributors and end-users. SureWerx prides itself in working collaboratively with distributor partners and the end users of their products to enhance worker safety and productivity.

"We are extremely excited to team up with Partners Group," said Chris Baby, CEO of SureWerx. "With the support of Riverside, our team has worked diligently over the past four years to build an outstanding platform for growth, and we are grateful for the unwavering support they have given us. This transition represents yet another significant milestone for our company. Partners Group offers additional resources to cement our market leading position and institutionalize our vision. Partners Group's operational expertise and financial resources make the firm an ideal longterm partner to help us achieve our goals and they will enable SureWerx to quickly leverage the platform that we have created. Our visions are aligned, and we will be working strategically to bring additional innovative products and solutions to enhance worker safety and productivity in all of our end markets."

For more information about SureWerx, please visit http://surewerx.com.

About SureWerx

Co-headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and Chicago, Illinois, SureWerx is a leading global supplier of personal protective equipment, safety gear, and tool solutions. SureWerx markets its safety products under multiple brands including Jackson Safety®, Sellstrom®, Pioneer®, PeakWorks®, ADA Solutions®, Due North®, K1 Series®, Avenger, Nautilus®, MEGAComfort, NEOS®, and Oberon. SureWerx markets its tool solutions under the JET®, Strongarm®, AFF®, STARTECH® and ITC® brands.

SureWerx offers unparalleled access to its brands through its distributor network servicing diverse end markets including infrastructure and utilities, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and warehousing. For more information visit www.surewerx.com.

About Partners Group

Partners Group is a leading global private markets firm. Since 1996, the firm has invested USD 185 billion in private equity, private real estate, private debt, and private infrastructure on behalf of its clients globally. Partners Group seeks to generate strong returns through capitalizing on thematic growth trends and transforming attractive businesses and assets into market leaders. The firm is a committed, responsible investor and aims to create sustainable returns with lasting, positive impact for all its stakeholders. With USD 131 billion in assets under management as of 30 June 2022, Partners Group provides an innovative range of bespoke client solutions to institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and private individuals globally. The firm employs more than 1,600 diverse professionals across 20 offices worldwide and has regional headquarters in Baar-Zug, Switzerland; Denver, USA; and Singapore. It has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2006 PGHN. For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

