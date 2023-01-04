First Stop Health Promotes Teira Gunlock to CEO as Virtual Care Company Continues to Grow

CHICAGO, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Stop Health (FSH), a leading virtual care company for primary, urgent and mental health care needs, today announced the promotion of Teira Gunlock to Chief Executive Officer. In her role, Gunlock leads a dynamic, growing organization focused on delivering convenient, high-quality and affordable care to U.S. members of its employer clients.

"When I joined First Stop Health eight years ago, it was because I cared deeply about expanding access to healthcare," said Gunlock. "I wanted to work towards a world where, no matter where you lived or how much money you had, high-quality healthcare would be within reach. At First Stop Health, we get to bring that world a little closer to reality. I am thrilled to lead such a talented group of people who believe that healthcare should be more accessible and affordable for patients, and who dedicate themselves to making it so."

Gunlock started at FSH in 2015, where she held the Director of Client Care role until she was promoted to Vice President in 2016. During the next few years, Gunlock continued her move up the FSH leadership team and held the roles of Senior Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer. She was promoted to FSH President in April 2022, which she held before her CEO promotion.

"I cannot tell you how satisfying and pleasing it is to have someone who has come up through the FSH ranks, as Teira has, and achieve the highest position in the company," said Patrick Spain, Co-founder and Executive Charmain at FSH. "Teira has demonstrated superb leadership abilities, which are reflected in the great results of the company this year and the overall satisfaction of all our patients, clients, doctors and partners."

Earlier this year, FSH announced the addition of Virtual Primary Care to help improve members' health with integrated clinical services for urgent, preventive and chronic care needs. With Virtual Primary Care, in addition to its Virtual Urgent Care (Telemedicine) and Virtual Mental Health services, FSH drives high utilization with continuous, targeted employee engagement and an amazing patient experience, ensuring high-value performance and lower total healthcare costs for its employer-clients.

Learn more about First Stop Health by visiting fshealth.com.

About First Stop Health

First Stop Health (FSH) provides care that people love with various digital healthcare services. Patients can access virtual care 24/7 via app, website or phone. We help them save time and money with safe, convenient, high-quality virtual care solutions - Virtual Primary Care, Virtual Urgent Care (Telemedicine) & Virtual Mental Health. FSH was named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces of 2022 and ranked one of the fastest-growing private companies for the past five years by Inc. 5000.

Contact Information:

Nick Severino

Vice President of Marketing

nseverino@fshealth.com

6302173067



Related Images

Image 1: Teira Gunlock

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment