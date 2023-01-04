Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,375 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,022 in the last 365 days.

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Nationally Ranked Investors' Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Announces Investigation of Enovix Corporation (ENVX)

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Enovix Corporation ("Enovix" or the "Company") ENVX complied with federal securities laws. On January 3, 2023, Enovix's Executive Chairman revealed during a special presentation that the Company expects further production delays. Following this announcement, the Company's stock price dropped.

If you purchased Enovix stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at  cholzer@holzerlaw.com  or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website https://holzerlaw.com/case/enovix/ to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct.More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content. 

CONTACT: 

Corey Holzer, Esq. 
(888) 508-6832 (toll-free) 
cholzer@holzerlaw.com

SOURCE: Holzer & Holzer

View source version on accesswire.com:


https://www.accesswire.com/733991/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Nationally-Ranked-Investors-Rights-Firm-Holzer-Holzer-LLC-Announces-Investigation-of-Enovix-Corporation-ENVX

You just read:

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Nationally Ranked Investors' Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Announces Investigation of Enovix Corporation (ENVX)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.