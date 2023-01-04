Submit Release
Governor Abbott Announces Music Friendly Community Workshop In Galveston

January 4, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and Visit Galveston will co-host a Music Friendly Community workshop on Wednesday, January 18 in Galveston. Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to attend.

“Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and grow new jobs, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside local leaders in Galveston to ensure they have the tools needed to succeed and prosper."

TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will join the workshop to explain the Music Friendly Community designation and answer questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Community program provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. Galveston's workshop is the first step in the certification process. When completed, Galveston will join more than 35 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly designation.

 

Music Friendly Community Workshop – Galveston

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Workshop: 3:00 PM

Galveston Island Convention Center

5600 Seawall Blvd, Galveston, TX 77550

 

Reception: 6:30 PM

The Grand 1894 Opera House in Edna’s Room

2020 Postoffice St, Galveston, TX 77550

 

RSVPs may be submitted to athomas@visitgalveston.com

 

For more information, please visit: Facebook.com/events/1207333076868579

 

Questions and media inquiries can be directed to:

Alex Thomas, (409) 797-5155, athomas@visitgalveston.com

Caitlin Carnes, (409) 797-5152, ccarnes@visitgalveston.com

 

Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Community program.

