Avaya Class Action Alert: Submit Your Losses to Johnson Fistel

The Class Action Seeks to Recover Damages on AVYA Shareholders’ Behalf

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) (OTC: AVYAW). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Avaya securities between November 22, 2021 and November 29, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until March 6, 2023, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.



What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

To join this action, you can click or copy and paste the link below into a browser:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/avaya-holdings-corp

There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's internal control over financial reporting ("ICFR") was deficient in several areas; (2) as a result of these deficiencies, the Company had failed to design and maintain effective controls over its whistleblower policies and its ethics and compliance program; (3) the Company's deteriorating financial condition was likely to raise substantial doubt as to its ability to continue as a going concern; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Avaya class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Avaya class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

