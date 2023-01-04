GovPilot Named to 2023 Government Technology Magazine Top 100 List, Marks Sixth Consecutive Year

Annual GovTech 100 list recognizes top technology companies leading and innovating in the government technology sector

/EIN News/ -- Manasquan, New Jersey, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the sixth consecutive year, GovPilot (www.govpilot.com), a Manasquan, New Jersey based company has been recognized as a top 100 “Gov Tech” company by Government Technology Magazine - an e.Republic Company. The GovTech 100 is an annual list of the top 100 companies focused on making a difference in, and providing services to state and local government agencies across the United States.

“This year we have seen an exponential increase in gov tech market activity – from new companies starting up to help government tackle complex challenges, to existing companies joining forces for scale through consolidations, gov tech as an industry is clearly showing its recession-proof characteristics. Each of the GovTech 100 companies demonstrates the energy of our market across all gov tech segments.” said Dustin Haisler, e.Republic Chief Innovation Officer.

According to GovTech Magazine, digital services have been prioritized by local governments as departments strive to implement service offerings that don’t require physical contact and are similar to the convenience provided by today’s modern, efficient online consumer experience. Alongside that push has been major momentum behind single sign-on efforts to simplify access to the growing number of online offerings.

“The past three years have highlighted the critical role that govtech firms such as GovPilot play as the digital infrastructure of local and state governments to provide efficient, secure operations and continued services no matter the circumstances. GovPilot was purpose built from the ground up as a unified platform, incorporating input and feedback from real-world users. That approach has enabled our team to provide best-in-class products, service, and support to local governments of all sizes across the country.” said James Delmonico, the company’s Chief Product Officer.

“It is an honor to be included among the GovTech 100 for the sixth consecutive year.”, said GovPilot Founder and CEO, Michael Bonner. “In partnering with local governments across the country we have found that digital processes generate significant increases in efficiency and productivity that have a positive impact on local budgets, services, and constituent experience.”

Founded in 2014, GovPilot provides a cloud-based SaaS government management platform specifically designed for local governments. GovPilot enables local governments to realize greater efficiency and provide a convenient constituent experience by eliminating antiquated paper processes, and replacing the functions of disparate single-use legacy platforms with a single all-in-one system. In utilizing GovPilot, governments are able to unify and access data across departments in real-time, 24/7 from any location. This results in more efficient operations, ensured business continuity, and data-based decision-making that increases productivity and convenience. The company offers more than 125 modules, purpose-built and anchored at the block-and-lot level via a GIS map, which enable governments to provide constituent services such as public record requests, inspections, permit and license applications, tax assessment, and more, in a secure, digital environment.

Bonner added, “GovPilot’s mission is to empower local governments to better serve their constituents and operate efficiently. This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our team, and to the trust that our clients from across the country have placed in us for their adoption of digital services and operations which have accelerated as we emerge from the pandemic. We are thrilled to be included in the 2023 GovTech 100 list among so many other innovative established and startup companies.”

* * *

About GovPilot:

GovPilot - named a GovTech 100 company for six consecutive years - is the leader in digital transformation for local governments. GovPilot's cloud-based platform was built with the sole purpose of enabling local governments to operate at their full potential by standardizing, digitizing, and unifying more than 125 operational and constituent service processes on one system.

