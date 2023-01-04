Edamam Announces the Release of a Recipe Content Management API

Edamam is launching new API to help recipe owners, food media, and food brands to create intuitive recipe search experiences with focus on nutrition and health. Edamam provides several key products: Nutrition Analysis, Recipe Search, Recipe Licensing, Food Database, and Recipe Content Management Edamam Powers Nutrition Data Solutions for Food, Health and Wellness Businesses

NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edamam, the leader in the nutrition data solutions space, announced the release of a new Recipe Content Management API.

The Recipe Content Management API is built for recipe owners, who want to enhance their recipe content with nutrition data and build a recipe search capability. Food brands and media, as well as any company with significant recipe database, can now use the API to structure the data of its recipes, enhance the recipes with nutrition data, allergen and diet tagging, and launch a custom recipe search functionality.

Edamam’s new API solves a very basic problem for many established businesses that use recipes as part of their consumer offering. Recipes are usually written to be cooked and do not have well-structured data or diet tagging. Moreover, recipe search is rudimentary and often bundled with search of other content, which reduces the relevancy of search results for the end users.

“We built the API for a major US food brand but knew that this was a pain point for many businesses in the food manufacturing and food media sectors,” said Victor Penev, the Founder and CEO of Edamam.

Edamam’s Recipe Content Management API leverages existing Edamam technologies, such as its real-time nutrition analysis capability with Natural Language Understanding for the food domain and the recipe search engine that powers Edamam’s Recipe Search API.

“We are laser focused on building technology that serves our mission to organize the world’s food knowledge and help people make smarter food choices,” added Victor Penev.

Edamam’s Recipe Management API will be available for free during the first three months of 2023 for any company that signs up by January 31st, 2023.

About Edamam

Edamam organizes the world’s food knowledge and provides nutrition data services and value-added solutions to health, wellness, and food businesses. Using a proprietary semantic technology platform, it delivers real-time nutrition analysis and diet recommendations via APIs. Edamam’s technology helps customers answer their clients’ perennial question: “What should I eat?”

Edamam’s partners and clients include Nestle, Amazon, Microsoft, The Food Network, The New York Times, Hearst, and Barilla. For more information, please visit www.edamam.com or developer.edamam.com.



