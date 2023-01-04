Dana Group Associates Releases Mental Health Tips for Remote Workers in Winter
EINPresswire.com/ -- Winter can cause many people’s mental health to suffer. Dana Group Associates released a new guide with winter mental health tips for remote workers. Whether struggling with cabin fever, seasonal affective disorder, or the winter blues, a therapist can help remote workers care for their mental health during the winter.
The new guide from Dana Group explains how the winter can lead to poor mental health, including less sunlight and more time spent indoors. For some people, this dip in sunlight can lead to seasonal affective disorder, which can cause hormonal changes and depression.
Working from home can compound these issues and make it more difficult for someone to get outside or see others. The Dana Group guide provides ten tips to help improve mental health in the winter:
1) Take a Walk Outdoors: People often spend much less time indoors in the winter than during the warmer months. Taking a winter walk or engaging in outdoor activities can boost mood.
2) Stay in Touch With Friends and Family: Remote work can lead to unpredictable and long working hours – leading to social isolation. Remote workers should prioritize visiting with loved ones, in person or digitally.
3) Limit News-Watching: Watching the news can increase anxiety and depression. Consider setting a daily or weekly limit on reading or watching the news.
4) Address Financial Anxiety: Winter is prime time for financial anxiety – such as higher heating bills or holiday gifts. Financial anxiety is very common, and working from home can make it easy to check in on financials frequently.
5) Start a Gratitude Journal: A little bit of gratitude goes a long way when it comes to improving one’s outlook and mental health. Gratitude journals provide an outlet for writing down things one is grateful for.
6) Create a Daily Routine: Remote work can make it hard to stick to a schedule. And changes in sunlight can throw off a daily routine. Set a daily routine that includes time for mental wellness.
7) Improve Sleep: Poor sleep has a serious impact on mental health. Improve sleep hygiene by avoiding blue light in the evening, limiting caffeine, and more.
8) Eat a Healthy Diet: Boredom and a pantry full of unhealthy food are a sure formula for a poor diet. Stock the fridge with healthy foods that are good for physical and mental health.
9) Consider Antidepressants: Talk with a mental health provider if feelings of depression are intense, as antidepressants might help.
10) Talk With a Therapist: Talk therapy is valuable for developing coping skills, a positive mindset, problem-solving abilities, and more.
Dana Group Associates is a multi-disciplinary behavioral health organization in Massachusetts with locations in Needham, Norwell, and Hanover. Learn more at the Dana Group website or schedule a behavioral health appointment today.
