Akeem Jamal named Assistant VP of Communications and Government Affairs for the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akeem H. Jamal has been appointed as the new Assistant Vice President of Communications and Government Affairs for Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC). No stranger to local governing bodies, Jamal most recently served as the City of Yonkers’ Deputy Communications Director. He says, “It is both an honor and a privilege to step into a new role working for the state under the Roosevelt Island board of directors.” In this position, Jamal says he plans to “work with a dynamic team to elevate Roosevelt Island’s public profile to the national stage while working to achieve measurable results in increasing tourism and protecting the quality of life enjoyed by the island’s residents.”

Standing behind him in this vision is Roosevelt Island’s President and CEO, Shelton J. Haynes, who notes that Jamal has “the necessary poise and talent we need to uplift Roosevelt Island’s public profile within the city, state, and nationwide.” Furthermore, he believes, “With Akeem’s transformative ideas for the island, it will quickly become a destination for people everywhere to come to explore and uncover the hidden gem that is Roosevelt Island.”

Making change is well within Jamal’s wheelhouse. He spent years serving the City of Yonkers, both in his communications role but also as a senior advisor to Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano and as a liaison between officials at all levels of government. His efforts yielded growth, as Yonkers rose from the fourth-largest to the third-largest city in the state of New York while Jamal was part of the operational team. That growth, coupled with key awareness campaigns, also fueled a $2 billion Rebuild Yonkers Schools campaign that has already funded three new city schools, and a part of the success that led to the $5 billion revitalization effort that spurred job growth and economic development.

Other initiatives led by Jamal helped increase participation in the 2020 census and garnered support for the Maritime Association’s Ban the Barges campaign, helping protect the Hudson River span between Yonkers and Kingston, New York. In combination, his efforts focused on building the city, while ensuring that it remained a prime destination for residents and tourists alike — a dynamic he’s now bringing to Roosevelt Island.

Just months into Jamal assuming this new role, Gretchen Robinson, Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation’s vice president and general counsel, said, “In his short time here, Akeem has proven that he has the commitment, eagerness, and necessary level of expertise needed to get the job done.”

Akeem H. Jamal

Jamal holds a Master of Business Administration from Pace University’s Lubin School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Media Studies from Fordham University. In addition to his professional efforts, Jamal is an engaged volunteer and activist, advocating for the Muslim community on the Muslim American Advisory Council of Yonkers and serving on the Yonkers Police Reform Committee with the aim of building police-community relations while initiating inclusive reforms. He serves on the Richmond Community Services board of directors, supporting individuals with developmental disabilities, and is a member of the National Association of Government Communicators.

Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC)

In 1984, New York State formed the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation public benefit corporation to plan, design, develop, operate, secure, and maintain the 2-mile-long island. RIOC’s mission is to enhance the island's residential community while focusing on environmentally friendly ways to maintain and enhance the network of island roads, parks, buildings, and public transportation, including the aerial tramway that’s become a tourist destination for many visitors to New York City.