Now is the Best Time to Manufacture Grid Scale Flow Batteries

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the advent of the huge $35/kW tax credit which is available until 2029 for battery manufacturing and sales in the USA, it is an advantageous time to think about flow battery manufacturing using modular shipping containers.

The Salgenx build license is available for manufacturing which allows access to the tax credits which can be sold to an unrelated party.

Salgenx already has groups who wish to distribute completed salt water flow batteries that are provided to license holders.

The Salgenx salt water redox flow battery uses two separate shipping container tanks of electrolytes, and when combined over electrodes, can store or discharge energy. The simplicity of the concept is the separation of the liquid electrolytes, one of which is salt water. Perfect for remote energy or large scale storage for wind and solar power, just like the Tesla Megapack. In many areas, the wait time for the Megapack is up to two years, and uses expensive and flammable Lithium.

Not only is the Salgenx flow battery scalable, but it's also inexpensive. The cost of the electrolytes is less than five dollars per kilowatt. Vanadium and Bromine flow systems require an expensive membrane. Alternatively, most of the salt water flow battery and liquid electrolyte can be sourced and assembled on-site using shipping containers, which empowers local communities to build their own storage systems.

Salt water doesn't have the same flammability issues as Lithium. It's non-toxic, and available everywhere. You can find it in salt lakes, brine pools, oil and gas well producer water, mining operations, cooling ponds for power plants, and as a waste effluent from desalination facilities.

As the demand for energy storage increases, the salt water flow battery is an inexpensive alternative which can meet the requirements of large scale grid power storage.

