SolidProof Announces New Reward System for KOLs

SolidProof is proud to announce a new reward system connected to its Affiliates Program. This strategy will give its KOL network a new opportunity to promote the company's services while earning rewards.

/EIN News/ -- Handewitt, Germany, Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The company aims to reward its network with up to 22.5% monthly commissions for promoting the program. With this initiative, SolidProof is creating an even larger presence in the industry and expanding its outreach.

A New Way to Benefit from a Trusted Company

With the new reward system, KOLs will benefit from SolidProof's success through some of their most trusted channels. This allows them to collect passive income while also helping the company grow its branding and presence in the industry.

The Affiliates Program represents a way to enlarge and strengthen SolidProof's global community. Its new rewards system is an even bigger incentive for KOLs to join.

The community will likely see an increase in the social media presence of SolidProof due to this new reward system.

With a monthly commission of up to 22.5% available to KOLs, this German company is providing a new way to benefit from its trusted network. SolidProof is proud to offer this innovative reward system as part of its commitment to foster its growth.

Each program member will have a code to share to get a commission whenever someone orders services. The initiative will feature three tiers:

Tier 1: Everyone bringing more than ten referrals in a month will get a 22.5% commission

Tier 2: KOLs with over five referrals in a month will receive a 17.5% commission

Tier 3: Those with up to five monthly referrals will obtain a 12.5% commission.

SolidProof will transfer the commissions to members' wallets at the end of each month. This will allow them to benefit from the company's success and help them grow their income.

SolidProof's Latest News

In the latest news, SolidProof has updated its long partner network. Over the last few days, the team announced a deal with companies such as:

ZombieCalls: a platform offering crypto/NFT marketing services and crypto listing solutions. SolidProof is combining its services with those of ZombieCalls to get an all-in-one solution for crypto projects

Yooshiverse: A multichain memefi, Launchpad (NFT & Token), and gamefi system. SolidProof provides audit, KYC, and marketing services on its platform.

These new partnerships add to the already existing set of solutions for SolidProof. The announcements are only a part of the good news shared by the team lately.

For instance, the fact that the KOL network reached more than 200 people represents significant progress for the company. With a larger network, the team has more chances to succeed in letting the market know about its exclusive services.

Moreover, thanks to its crypto security experience, the company chose to join an important battle against potential scams. All the tweets beginning with "SCAM REPORT" will highlight possible rug pulls, fake services, and more.

About SolidProof

SolidProof is a popular company that began working in Germany and reached global success. It specializes in developing, auditing, and marketing services for smart contracts and KYC processes. Its mission is to provide crypto customers with the highest security, compliance, and efficiency possible.

SolidProof frequently promotes innovative ways to improve its offerings, build new partnerships, and stay at the top of its game. The latest reward system for KOLs is another example of that.

Thanks to its growing community, SolidProof expects to continue promoting its services and expanding its presence in the crypto industry. With its new reward system, KOLs can benefit from SolidProof's success while helping to increase its branding and outreach.

SolidProof's website and social media accounts represent a great way to stay up-to-date with its latest news and progress.

Twitter (Official) | Twitter (Insider) | Facebook | Telegram

Mails Nielsen hello-at-solidproof.io