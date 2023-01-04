Casey & Soeteman's new record, NONSTRUCT, a Transatlantic Collaboration, Now Streaming Worldwide

Nonstruct Now Streaming Worldwide!

The Most Anticipated Instrumental Rock Record of the Year” — FOXNOW

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Klik’s Jim Casey & Dasinu’s Hans Soeteman Present a Transatlantic Collaboration Between the USA and the Netherlands NONSTRUCTIs Now Streaming Worldwide.

TikTok, Youtube, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart, Pandora, Napster, Amazon Music, Spotify and Apple Music are just a fraction of the streaming services now carrying NONSTRUCT.

“Impressively dazzling groove rock fusion at its finest” – Bass Musician Magazine

Bassist/Producer Jim Casey is best known from Rolling Stone Magazine’s Hottest Unsigned Band Klik. Hans Soeteman is best known in The Netherlands for his astounding progressive rock band Dasinu.

The Story of Nonstruct

Jim Casey was listening to music on the internet and he heard an amazing track. He immediately found out how to contact the artist and asked him if in the next time he makes a track, could he leave a big spot in the middle for a bass solo. About a month later the guitarist/producer Hans Soeteman sent Casey a track called SWAMP with a big space in the middle! Casey placed a dynamic bass solo there and it’s on their new collaboration NONSTRUCT, which is now available wherever digital music is sold.

This is a transatlantic collaboration between Soeteman in The Netherlands and Casey in America. The two have never spoken, never Zoomed, only emails and track parts copied into their shared Dropbox. The two have such great chemistry it must be telepathic.

This album is a high-energy display of their new style of music they call “Groove Rock Fusion”; think Funk meets Progressive Rock. There are giant-sized helpings of lip-curling bass groove and astronomic shredding in eight original tracks.

This music is not what you want to listen to when you want to relax. You will find it hard to sit still while you listen.

