Andrew Van Noy Conducts CEO Chat with Los Alamos National Laboratory Scientist

Dr. Ahmmed, has an extensive background in supervised machine learning models to predict the hydrocarbon production rate and utilizing unsupervised machine learning tools to explore geothermal resources. His research areas include scientific machine learning, deep neural networks, long short-term memory, Bayesian neural networks, unsupervised machine learning (NMFk, NTFk, and PCA), electrical resistivity inversion, fluid flow modeling, numerical inversion methods such as gradient-based and simulated annealing, parameter estimation, calibration, and uncertainty analysis of complex environmental models. He previously worked as a Postdoctoral Research Associate at Los Alamos National Laboratory and has many years of advanced research experience.

During the chat, Dr. Ahmmed shared his thoughts about the value of machine learning as applicable to the production of geothermal energy. Nearly every aspect of the entire geothermal drilling process can hypothetically be enhanced with the power of machine learning; from detection of maximum well capacity to prevention of seismic events, well planning efficiency, drill technology design, fluid circulation, and heat forecasting: essentially, how much energy can be mined from a well. Machine learning can help drill faster and reduce latency time in the whole process.

Andrew Van Noy, CEO of DeepPower, commented, “I was excited to speak with Dr. Ahmmed about his exciting research in the artificial intelligence and machine learning frontier. This chat was particularly interesting because it shed light on how AI/ML research can potentially accelerate the pace of developing our geothermal drilling technology at DeepPower.”

About DeepPower, Inc.

Deep Power is developing a breakthrough drilling technology to access Earth’s unlimited source of green geothermal energy. The Earth’s molten core is as hot as the Sun and harnessing just 0.1% of that heat energy can power humanity for 2 million years. Previous generations of drilling technology cannot go deep enough to make geothermal cost effective. We are developing a suite of advanced low-cost, high-temperature and high-pressure drilling systems to boldly go where no humans have gone before. The deeper we go the more energy we can unleash. Unlike large area solar and wind farms, a 9-inch hole by 5 miles deep can produce the same amount of power as 320 acres of solar panels. Like a power plug into the Earth, we aim to provide every city, state, and country direct and independent access to this “holy grail” source of eternal green energy.

