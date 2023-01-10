Private Irvine Gym Helps Patrons Set Realistic Fitness Goals To Dominate 2023
...the goal of getting shredded, complete with a flawless six-pack in a few weeks, isn't realistic. While some people could make it happen without in-depth planning, it's likely not in the cards.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In "Fitness Goals 2023: Forging Your Fitness Path," the fitness experts and certified personal trainers in Irvine at Hideout Fitness encourage readers and patrons of the private gym to achieve more by setting more realistic goals.
“Most people don't actually create realistic timelines with realistic goals,” says Hideout Fitness certified personal trainer Chris Monje. Monje is a marine veteran, having served two tours of Afghanistan, receiving a purple heart. He uses the training he used in Operation Enduring Freedom to motivate his clients to craft the perfect New Years’ fitness goal.
“For many people, the goal of getting shredded, complete with a flawless six-pack in a few weeks, isn't realistic. While some people could make it happen without in-depth planning, it's likely not in the cards.”
But Monje and his team of certified personal trainers aim to help people find what works for them.
The experienced fitness coaches at the Irvine gym encourage people to ditch their original, uninspired fitness goals and instead plan out a comprehensive plan to get fit.
The Keys To Reaching Fitness Goals
First and foremost, the key to a successful New Year’s resolution revolving around fitness is being realistic. According to the coaches, being realistic is the foundation on which patrons can achieve more attainable goals. That’s why the experts at the Irvine gym stress that existing fitness goals set on January 1st could be discarded, as they’re likely too general, too vague, and too difficult to actually follow through with.
“Start by identifying what you want to accomplish with your fitness plan. Do you want to lose weight, improve your cardiovascular health, or build strength and muscle? Setting specific, achievable goals will help you stay motivated and track your progress.”
Once people set more realistic fitness goals for themselves, state the coaches at Hideout Fitness, they can then proceed to enhance their fitness goals by finding activities they enjoy, making a schedule, seeking support, and being flexible.
Monje emphasizes this last point: “It's essential to be flexible and to recognize that your fitness plan may need to change over time. Don't get discouraged if you cannot stick to your original plan. Instead, try to find a new plan that works better for you.”
And seeking support has never been easier. With a team of accomplished coaches well-versed in healthy eating, strength training, cardiovascular health, and toning muscles, patrons of the private Irvine gym will have countless tools and tips at their disposal.
But Monje wanted to explore more about the need for exercise and how everyone’s fitness paths are different based on their lifestyles.
Finding The Motivation: Transitioning From A Sedentary Lifestyle To An Active One
The New Year signals, to many, that they may need to be more active.
“If you're new to exercise and live a sedentary lifestyle, starting slowly and gradually increasing your activity level is essential to avoid overloading your body,” advises Monje.
Indeed, quickly transitioning from a sedentary lifestyle to a highly active one can put a lot of strain on an individual who isn’t used to lifting weights, running long distances, and more.
It is generally recommended that adults engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical activity each week. However, if an individual has been living a sedentary lifestyle, it is essential to start slowly and gradually increasing the intensity of physical activity to reduce the risk of injuries and other adverse effects.
Monje confirms that jumping into working out too quickly may have adverse effects, and people should consult a doctor.
“Before starting a new exercise program, it's a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional to ensure that you're healthy enough to start exercising and get any necessary clearance.”
If people are not used to being physically active, they may be at a higher risk of developing injuries, such as strains, sprains, and overuse injuries. These can occur if someone pushes themselves too hard or does not use proper technique while exercising.
A particular danger is dehydration. When one is physically active, one sweats more and loses fluids, which can lead to dehydration if one does not replace lost fluids. Dehydration can cause dizziness, fatigue, and other symptoms.
But Monje doesn’t want to dwell on the particular dangers and drawbacks of jumping into an active lifestyle.
“Start by setting small, achievable goals that you can work towards gradually. For example, you might aim to walk for 10 minutes a day for the first week and then gradually increase the duration and intensity of your workouts as you become more comfortable and accustomed to physical activity.”
And he further explains that working out and improving one’s health should be a fun, rewarding experience. In short, it doesn’t have to be a painful, uncomfortable slog to get into the gym and hit goals one will likely never achieve to their fullest extent. He says that an individual should make working out as fun as possible.
“Transitioning from a sedentary to an active lifestyle can take some getting used to. A great way to make it seamless is to choose activities you enjoy. It's important to find activities you enjoy, as this will make it more likely that you'll stick with your exercise program in the long term. Some options include walking, cycling, swimming, or dancing.”
At Hideout Fitness, the team suggests gaining more motivation and obtaining some accountability toward fitness goals by participating in semi-private physical training sessions tailored for 2 to 4 people. These hourly dynamic workout sessions cater to everyone’s ideal goals, wants, and needs.
Along with these semi-private physical training sessions, the Hideout Fitness team offers comprehensive meal prep to help attendees eat healthier and help reach those more obtainable goals quicker.
Achieving Fitness Goals In 2023 With Hideout Fitness
Sedentary or not, patrons of the private Irvine gym will quickly discover that the team at Hideout Fitness aims to wipe the slate clean and help people start the new year off right with fitness goals that gel with someone's lifestyle, tolerance levels, and more.
The private gym in Irvine aims to help people ditch their unrealistic New Year’s resolutions and instead substitute them with realistic goals that will indeed show results.
For more information about the various physical training classes, fitness information, and how to ditch New Year's resolutions in favor of more attainable goals, contact Chris Monje for more information.
